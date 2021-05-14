FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast I called up Dr. Chris Leatt about his company now, his beginnings in the sport, coming up and designing the first neck brace, the initial popularity, the critics of the brace, safety advances in the sport, and more.

Visit https://www.leatt.com/us for more information.

Listen to the Leatt podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.