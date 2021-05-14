Racerhead #20

In the meantime, I am an admitted volleyball dad, and I find myself in Elyria, Ohio, for another weekend tournament involving the Morgantown Volleyball Club and a certain 13-year-old libero. The news is happening fast—Southwick may have to postpone until early August due to COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts, or maybe not—we’ll likely know within a couple days—and the season is about to start. But for now, for one more weekend, I’m off the motocross grid and on the volleyball beat. So let me turn this over right here to…

Can’t Wait (Jason Weigandt)

Earlier this week I wrote about this extra-long break between Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. I’m sure riders and teams are beyond thrilled to not have to throw a motocross program together as quickly as usual. There’s now time for an emotional release from supercross stress, time to test, time to get acclimated to longer motos and softer suspension. That’s awesome for anyone actually racing. But I don’t like it! I like the chaos of the opener, when everyone is guessing, riders are in completely different stages of comfort, and the results bounce all over the map. We’ve seen shocking openers because some riders are more ready than others, and we’ve seen openers that were in no way an indicator of how the rest of the series will go. That makes for an exciting race and an exciting season. That’s all I’m looking for. Yes, if I worked for a team I’d hate it.

I talked to Ryan Dungey about this earlier this week. I brought up the 2010 Hangtown opener, when Ryan went 10-6 for eighth overall, which he says is probably the worst race day of his career at an event where he actually finished both motos. Ryan says he was “mentally fried” after winning the 450 Supercross Championship as a rookie, and even though his Rockstar/Makita Suzuki Team Manager Roger De Coster kept telling him to get his head back in the game and focus on outdoor testing, Ryan couldn’t do it. Ryan says after the Hangtown disappointment he took a trip to the beach, which he never does, and relaxed. Then he came to the next race at Freestone in Texas and just decided to not even worry about his result. He then went 1-1.

Ryan says he was better prepared mentally when he next won the supercross title in 2015. He thinks Cooper Webb will be better prepared for this motocross campaign compared to 2019 for the same reason. In 2015, Dungey’s problem wasn’t mental but mechanical. Red Bull KTM had an all-new 450 SX-F, and the small bit of outdoor testing they got was not enough. They weren’t at all ready for Hangtown, and that’s the famous race where Eli Tomac bested Dungey, and everyone else, by over a minute in the second moto.

“Every year at the opener it would be the same thing, I come in after practice and I’d be three seconds off,” said Dungey. “Every year! I’d be like ‘How am I going to make up three seconds!’”

By that 2015 season, Dungey had gone from the rookie chasing vets like Chad Reed and James Stewart to the vet trying to hold off young kids like Tomac and Ken Roczen. The kids had speed, but Dungey said by then he would just try to rely on his experience, and playing the long game over an entire championship.

I’m sure at the time it sucked for Dungey and his team to be so far off at the opener, but I always liked seeing dynamic championship seasons with ups and downs for everyone. We’ll see if the extra time means people come into round one more ready, and if round one leads to more realistic results all around. Heck, this year’s opener even takes place at Fox Raceway in Temecula, California, which means most of the riders have already been logging tons of laps there in testing. Should be a big change from the usual.

Also this week, I interviewed Christy LaCurelle of the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association. Why the big deal about coaching? Because key industry players found out this is one area where the motorcycle world is lacking compared to other sports. Want to go skiing? You take your family to the ski resort and the kids get lessons. Stick and ball sports? Coaches every time. The USMCA was designed to help rebuild the industry and get people riding. Then the pandemic hit and bikes started flying off the shelves. Now we have all these new customers, and good guidance can keep them safe, happy and involved. Check out the interview here.