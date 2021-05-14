Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Canberra
Articles
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 22
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: The Window (With Ryan Dungey)

Exhaust Podcast The Window (With Ryan Dungey)

May 14, 2021 2:30pm
by:

In just a short time, Ryan Dungey hit both sides. He was once the young buck trying to battle dominators like Chad Reed and James Stewart. A few years later, he was trying to hold off the likes of Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac. The window is short, and Dungey looked through it from both sides. He talks to Jason Weigandt about that in this podcast, and they also discuss the transition from supercross to motocross. Ryan clinched the Monster Energy Supercross 450SX title unexpectedly as a rookie in 2010, and the emotional stress created by that led to one of the worst races of his career at the 2010 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener at Hangtown. He did learn how to cope better, but by then the kids were coming after him!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura,  MXTech Suspension, and JustLive.com.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Listen to the podcast in the player below.

Recommended Reading

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
July 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now