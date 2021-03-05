Resurgence

Jason Anderson has been showing some real signs of life lately. Not only has he been notably stronger in the closing stages of the races, but he also notched his best result yet at Orlando 2, a fifth place. Yeah, it’s weird to say a top five is the 2018 champ’s best finish so far, and it’s even weirder when you realize he hasn’t won a race since 2018, but the important thing for Anderson now is that he seems to be surging. If he keeps it up in Daytona he could get on the box for the first time this season, and take another step toward finally getting back in the winner’s circle. -Hansel

Resurgence X2

Anderson isn’t the only rider who’s been making strides lately. After a rough start to the season (except for a third place at the opener), Marvin Musquin’s luck seems to finally be turning in his favor. The Red Bull KTM rider has had two podiums in the last three races, and after his second place at Orlando 2, was very positive about the way he felt on his motorcycle. When Musquin is feeling it he’s very, very good, and by the looks of things lately he sure seems like he’s going to be a factor up front from here on out. -Hansel

Must Win Eli

I talked to Eli Tomac this week and he was not shying away from how important Daytona is to him. “Yeah,” he said, being brutally honest. “I go into this race, win at all costs. You can see everyone’s number on the tower when you’re leaving there. I like leaving there when you can see my number on the top.”

I also asked Eli if his strategy now is to use Daytona as a springboard to a second-half surge. “I hope so!” Eli said. “It’s all I can hope for and all I can go for is to win at Daytona to try to get something going. I’ve kind of had a, I don’t know, a kind of so-so first half to the season, right? At least for my own expectation. Only having one win at this point, and we’ve had a handful of fourths or fifths. Yeah, I need to get this going.” –Jason Weigandt