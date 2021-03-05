The Thursday morning leading up to what was the Houston 2 round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Carlen Gardner sat in tiny San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport in the Central Coast Region of California awaiting a flight to Texas. The main man with the master plan of the privateer BWR Racing team, the native of nearby Paso Robles wanted to get to the Lone Star State as quickly as possible to not only meet his team and begin the process of preparing for the second round of the ’21 series, but to also try and make it into his second main event of the new season. As fate would have it, the 23-year-old would place fifth in the eight-lap LCQ inside NRG Stadium, thus missing the main and finding himself back on an airliner headed west to his hometown of 29,793 inhabitants. As all of us who follow this sport of supercross know, making a main event and lining up against the very best super-motocross racers on the world is one thing, but to do it as a hand-to-mouth privateer is an entirely different. Eight rounds into the new supercross season, Carlen Gardner has fought his way into three main events, namely Houston 3, as well as Indianapolis 2 and 3. He’s missed out on the other five feature races, but the fifth-year professional remains both undaunted and undeterred, determined to rise from his current 22nd place in 2021 series points. Sometimes it’s really easy to get caught up in following the million-dollar stars who make our sport truly what it is, but truth be told, what it takes to get out on the road and travel from football and baseball stadium to stadium to try and make a living as a privateer supercross racer is astonishing. How do we know? We called up our buddy Carlen and asked him about it.

Racer X: Carlen, the 51st Annual Daytona Supercross is upon us. What are you up to and how are you getting prepared?

Carlen Gardner: I just pulled an engine out. Yesterday we had a little problem. We’ve had some malfunctions with a couple of things going on. I pulled the engine and now have to give it to an engine guy. We’ll split the cases and fix what we need to. Luckily, it didn’t go any worse than it did. I was supposed to be riding today, but we’ve not got a working bike today. I’m going to borrow a buddy’s bike and at least go ride the riverbed or something tomorrow and get some sand practice in for Daytona. After the last Orlando race, I took last week off. I was pretty mentally beat from the first half of the season just with everything going on and with everything that I take on with doing all this, I was just pretty worn out, so I just took the week completely off and shut my life down. Luckily, it’s Daytona this weekend so we are going to have some sand and a rough track, so I’ll got hit the riverbed here and get some type of decent practice in.