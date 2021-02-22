We’ve heard all this joking. West Coast is starting in Florida. This isn’t really West Coast. I think anybody that has seen this track the last two weeks knows that looks like the California test tracks. For you guys, did this feel kind of like you were at Anaheim 1, especially as the moisture came out in the dirt later in the night?

Yeah, a little bit. It kind of felt like when a test track does get baked out. We’ve been doing our best to actually kind of simulate some of the East Coast rounds with our test tracks at Glen Helen. Pro Circuit has a test track, and stuff like that. They’ve done really well with getting us some ruts to ride in. So, we’ve been riding both conditions, but it was definitely tough, like a couple of those guys had said earlier. I was heat one, and I came into the whoops lap one and I was like, okay, these haven’t been touched today. It got a lot of holes in it and it was slick, kind of like A1. It almost felt more like Salt Lake, honestly.

Another year on the team. Obviously, it’s a new bike this year. How has your comfortability with the team kind of helped you get the bike to where you want? How does that help you not only with your comfort with everybody but working to get the bike where you want to be?

I’m obviously really comfortable right now with the team. I can communicate pretty well with them now. Like last year was all new for me. I had a new trainer, Nick Wey, new team, everything like that. So now this year to be able to develop the new bike, I think the team understands me well. I understand the team well. Nick has a lot of knowledge as well to help me. So, the team has done really well with getting the bike where it's at already. I think we’re in a good spot altogether and this is definitely the best way to start a season. Just looking to do our very best each weekend and I think we’ll be in a good spot.

Coming into this series, did you kind of feel like maybe people overlooked you? A couple of the guys like Jeremy and Justin were preseason title favorites. Do you feel like you were maybe a little bit of an underdog role?

No, not really. I think that obviously there’s a lot of speculation on social media and stuff like that, but I do my best to keep clear from that. I know what I’ve done and the work I’ve put in. Everyone else in the class has put in the work, too. So, I think you just need to go race round one and do your best and it all pans out. I don’t really focus on that side of things. I know that all these guys are going to be really fast. They’re going to race hard. I’m ready to do the same thing. It’s exciting.