So now we’ve got “the move” and “the interview” which will fuel this week’s (at least) story.

Earlier in the evening, Hardy Munoz attempted to go mega low on Ryan Sipes in a 250 heat race. Sipes got straight center punched and tossed off of his bike. He hurt his hand. But that’s just the crazy kids of the 250 class, Munoz the latest in a long line of aggressive young talent (Sipes, a veteran, unfortunately on the receiving end). Sipes posted on social that his old man body was very sore because supercross is no joke. He didn’t talk any trash on Munoz.

That was just a 250 heat race. It was way more aggressive but everyone moved on. Webb v. Roczen also wasn’t even close to the countless privateer v. privateer moments in the last chance qualifier. Almost weekly, violent crimes are both legal and celebrated. In the case of a LCQ all incidents are classified under “just a racing incident.”

That changes with high profile of two factory superstars fighting for a championship in a main event. Webb’s move—he went high in turn two and moved Roczen up, taking Kenny from a holeshot to about seventh—really impacted the race. Webb didn’t even really make contact, but the intent was clear. Roczen had to make up big ground and he did. He got all the way to Webb’s fender a few times, so one could argue he was the faster rider on the night, but in the end Webb got away with his usual late-race wizardry. Somehow on the last lap Webb even passed Aaron Plessinger (who out rode him for 99 percent of the race), putting another rider and some more points between himself and Kenny. Roczen might have been faster at Daytona, but Webb gained four points. This stuff matters.

As soon as the race ended, Roczen rode up to Webb and gave him an ear full.