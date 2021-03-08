Pierce Brown looked strong in his GasGas debut/return to racing. He even held off Justin Cooper late for the last podium spot. What stood out to you there?

I was really happy to see PB back to his SLC form. Going into last summer’s Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, I had high hopes. He showed so much promise in those final supercrosses, I thought he might be a dark horse for outdoor podiums, too. That wasn’t meant to be, though, and he struggled more than I think anyone expected. Flash forward to Daytona and he looks like he has found his form. Daytona is a unique event so the real test will be in Arlington, but I like what he had to show us in Florida.

When Eli Tomac got the lead going into the third turn, was it over and time for everyone to come back in 2022 and try for the win?

I don’t think that’s necessarily true. I believe that if Ken Roczen had gotten off to a top three start (which he would have without the Cooper Webb interaction), there would have been an epic battle for the win (a la 2020). Tomac hasn’t been as dominant this season so I don’t really think this win was a foregone conclusion. Roczen had the speed to run with anyone but he was mired in the pack when he is the most lethal, early in the main event.

Although defending his title is going to be extremely difficult as he’s still almost a race down from Ken Roczen, does this win stamp Tomac as one of the elite all-time riders?

I think he was already there. The last piece of that puzzle was the 2020 Monster Energy SX Championship. Without that, there would always be an asterisk when comparing him against the greats. His three-peat Lucas Oil Pro Motocross titles puts him in rare air, but this fifth Daytona win is right up there, too. Anytime your peer in the record books is Ricky Carmichael, you’re doing something right.

After the race, Roczen was not happy with Cooper Webb’s move in the second turn of the main event. Did you have an issue with this move from Webb?

As someone watching the race with zero bias, no, I didn’t have a problem with it. Knowing myself as a racer, though, I would have been pissed. Under most circumstances, Roczen is expecting Webb to take the obvious line which is to dive into the inside rut and come out with the lead. It was the easy, clear move for Webb to make. Instead, he chose to push wide and force Roczen to check up, allowing several riders past him in the process. It was a deliberate, calculated move to ruin Roczen’s start, which is what angered Roczen. Webb wasn’t racing forward; he was intentionally putting Roczen into difficulty. Dirty? No, not really. I would still be angry, though, and I can understand why Roczen was, too. Most riders would try to get out front and separate themselves from the pack on that first lap, but Webb decided to forego that plan in lieu of screwing with Kenny.