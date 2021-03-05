Once again Phil Nicoletti is here to answer your questions. Do you need advice on something regarding life, love, or racing? Phil has superb advice on all of these topics and many more.

He’ll also be back racing this summer in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but who really cares about that? Phil is here for you. Send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com.

Phil,

You have been around the block and you have ridden multiple brands and competed in multiple race series. With all of your worldly experience, give us your dream factory scenario! Bike brand and size, race series, teammates, team manager, trainer, title sponsor, gear, and residence... Would you own a place like The GOAT Farm, The Baker’s Factory, Pastrana Land, or heck, even Michel Jackson’s Neverland? Which D-list journalist would write your biography (and why), Matthes or Weigandt? One more thing, from floor sweeper to team manager, you have to award Troll and Jerma a position—what would it be? Anything goes, give us the Phil utopia!

Jimmy G

District 23

Jim G!

Shittttt man, that’s gonna be tough. As a kid, I always rode Honda’. So that was always the dream team to ride for when I younger. I think a lot of dudes would say that. In 2006, Honda flew some of us amateurs to Glen Helen to ride the factory bikes for the day (Andrew Short and Davi Millsaps’ bikes). That was cool. As for team manager, that is a bit touchy because I’d need someone who can see and watch me, and understand what I need and personality. Bobby Hewitt, “Scuba” Steve Westfall, and Steve Simms from my team in Canada. Bobby pushing the pencil, and Scuba/Simms being crew guys. That would work. As far as trainer, I’m good with my guy Seiji Ishii. Super smart, doesn’t OVER CHARGE some ridiculous amount, and the training has a legit purpose. Not a “one plan” fits all. Man, teammates is tough. I’m going with a four-man team, with Troll (Alex Martin), CW2 (Cooper Webb), Weston Peick, and myself. I would never own a facility or my own place. I don’t want shit to do with repairs on tractors, dozers, and water trucks! I like ClubMX, and I like Charlotte. Easy Peasy! Can’t go any other way than the AMA Motocross Championship. There are some tracks around the world I would love to check off my bucket list (MXGP in Patagonia). Matthes and Weege would both fail on my biography, because they aren’t real journalists and spread fake news. Now the real question between Troll and Jerma (Jeremy Martin) for floor sweeper and team manager. I going to take Alex for team manager, and Jerma floor sweeper. Only because Alex is decent with managing things, and Jerma is kind of OCD and would sweep until the floor wore thin.