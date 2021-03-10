We haven’t seen very many exciting Daytona Supercrosses the last little while, that’s for sure. It takes so long for anyone to make a pass unless you’re way better than the dude in front of you. I’m not sure what the answer is but most of these Daytona races have been snoozers.

Hot take: The Atlanta Motor Speedway supercross races will be better than Daytona.

We all thought that Eli Tomac had to win this weekend and he did just that. Clutch performance by Tomac at a place that he loves so much and now, although I still don’t like the odds, he’s got a shot at winning back-to-back titles. Did he benefit from Cooper Webb’s “move” on Ken Roczen? For sure. Eli’s heat race, where he couldn’t get by Malcolm Stewart, didn’t exactly inspire confidence (to me) that he was going to rip off another win but hey, once in the lead he rode great. This season Tomac’s starts haven’t been anywhere near good enough to win more than two races but hey man, he’s a winner and a champion so maybe this Daytona win can get him going, give him some confidence in those starts again, and he can rip some wins off. If that happens, maybe he can indeed make a title bid. But he’s still about a full race down in points.

This was a good statement for sure. I heard from some people that he’s also re-upped with Kawasaki for another two years but haven’t been able to confirm that. I got it from good sources though. If so, we might have a timeline on what his future plans are in terms of racing.

I’m surprised that some people are ready to crucify Webb for his second-turn move on Roczen. I mean, it’s racing and taking your rival wide in a turn is a pretty natural thing to do. There wasn’t even contact made! However fine I am with this move, I’m also totally fine with Ken Roczen being upset afterward. Webb’s move cost Kenny the win or at the very least a podium. In fact, I was very surprised that Webb was able to come out of that excursion in second place! He could’ve screwed up his start as well but after guiding Kenny out there, he pivoted very quickly and got right back up behind Tomac.