Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Indianapolis 1

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Indianapolis 1

January 31, 2021 10:00pm
by:

FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Weege, Jt and, I get together to talk about Indy 1 SX including Ken Roczen’s first win of the year, the Christian Craig/Jett Lawrence “thing," Justin Barcia’s night, the Indy live show, Weege going home, and more.

Listen to the Indianapolis 1 review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Recommended Reading

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now