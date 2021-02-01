Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 4 (of 17) — Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|27 Laps
|0:47.465
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|+01.511
|0:47.079
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Cooper Webb
|+19.337
|0:48.270
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|+21.245
|0:47.700
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Zach Osborne
|+22.766
|0:47.834
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+24.106
|0:47.517
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Jason Anderson
|+25.639
|0:48.334
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|
Joey Savatgy
|+28.426
|0:48.708
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|+29.493
|0:48.273
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Marvin Musquin
|+31.934
|0:48.084
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|+34.912
|0:48.114
|Haines City, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|12
|Justin Brayton
|+38.738
|0:48.517
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450R
|13
|Justin Barcia
|+41.196
|0:47.927
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|14
|Broc Tickle
|+47.635
|0:48.663
|Holly, MI
|Honda CRF450R
|15
|Martin Davalos
|26 Laps
|0:49.447
|Quito
|KTM 450 SX-F
|16
|Justin Bogle
|+02.918
|0:49.597
|Cushing, OK
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|Vince Friese
|+24.637
|0:49.879
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF450R
|18
|Brandon Hartranft
|+33.570
|0:50.447
|Brick, NJ
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|19
|Benny Bloss
|+45.861
|0:48.818
|Oak Grove, MO
|Honda CRF450R
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|+45.975
|0:49.587
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|21
|Austin Politelli
|25 Laps
|0:49.436
|Menifee, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|22
|Adam Enticknap
|24 Laps
|0:50.311
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Colt Nichols
|20 Laps
|0:48.022
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|+09.852
|0:48.578
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|+10.657
|0:49.077
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|+12.482
|0:48.040
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Christian Craig
|+13.075
|0:48.466
|Hemet, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|+38.985
|0:49.484
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Thomas Do
|19 Laps
|0:50.394
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|John Short
|+03.934
|0:51.078
|Pilot Point, TX
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|9
|Josh Osby
|+13.263
|0:51.018
|Valparaiso, IN
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Grant Harlan
|+14.203
|0:50.738
|Justin, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|11
|Joshua Varize
|+17.321
|0:50.839
|Perris, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|12
|Hunter Sayles
|+19.352
|0:51.563
|Merrill, WI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|13
|Jeremy Hand
|+21.058
|0:51.936
|Mantua, OH
|Honda CRF250R
|14
|Devin Simonson
|+24.480
|0:51.405
|Laurinburg
|Kawasaki KX250
|15
|Kevin Moranz
|+35.510
|0:51.421
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 250 SX-F
|16
|Hunter Schlosser
|+45.985
|0:51.854
|El Paso, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
|Wilson Fleming
|+48.943
|0:51.642
|New Canaan, CT
|Honda CRF250R
|18
|Lane Shaw
|+50.825
|0:52.237
|Alvin, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
|Max Miller
|18 Laps
|0:43.079
|Springfield, OR
|KTM 250 SX-F
|20
|
Maxwell Sanford
|17 Laps
|0:51.232
|Pasadena, MD
|Honda CRF250R
|21
|Lorenzo Camporese
|8 Laps
|0:54.620
|Campodarsego
|Kawasaki KX250
|22
|Logan Karnow
|+DNF
|Vermilion, OH
|Kawasaki KX250
Points Standings
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|86
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|80
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|77
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|70
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|69
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|67
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|63
|8
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|62
|9
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|61
|10
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|58
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|96
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|88
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|83
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|77
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|76
|6
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|56
|7
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|54
|8
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|51
|9
|Thomas Do
|47
|10
|
Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|46
Hoosier Arenacross
Round 9 (of 12) — Mesquite Championship Rodeo — Mesquite, TX
250 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|1-1
|25
|2nd
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|2-2
|22
|3rd
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|3-3
|20
|4th
|Sean Calderon
|KTM
|5-4
|18
|5th
|Cris Prebula
|KTM
|4-6
|16
|6th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|6-8
|15
|7th
|Josh Hernandez
|Kawasaki
|5-9
|14
|8th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|6-10
|13
|9th
|Huntr Grampp
|Yamaha
|7-11
|12
|10th
|Colton Eigenmann
|Yamaha
|4-12
|11
450 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|1-1
|25
|2nd
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|2-2
|22
|3rd
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|1-3
|20
|4th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|3-4
|18
|5th
|Cris Prebula
|KTM
|3-6
|16
|6th
|Colton Eigenmann
|Yamaha
|4-7
|15
|7th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|5-8
|14
|8th
|Sean Calderon
|KTM
|6-9
|13
|9th
|Josh Hernandez
|Kawasaki
|5-10
|12
|10th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|4-12
|11
Round 10 (of 12) — Mesquite Championship Rodeo — Mesquite, TX
250 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|1-1
|50
|2nd
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|1-2
|44
|3rd
|Sean Calderon
|KTM
|3-3
|40
|4th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|2-4
|36
|5th
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|2-5
|32
|6th
|Colton Eigenmann
|Yamaha
|3-6
|30
|7th
|Cris Prebula
|KTM
|4-7
|28
|8th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|4-8
|26
|9th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|5-9
|24
|10th
|Huntr Grampp
|Yamaha
|5-10
|22
450 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|1-1
|50
|2nd
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|1-2
|44
|3rd
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|2-3
|40
|4th
|Colton Eigenmann
|Yamaha
|3-4
|36
|5th
|Cris Prebula
|KTM
|5-5
|32
|6th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|4-6
|30
|7th
|Sean Calderon
|KTM
|3-7
|28
|8th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|5-8
|26
|9th
|Huntr Grampp
|Yamaha
|4-9
|24
|10th
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|2-10
|22
Championship Standings
250 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|309
|1st
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|202
|3rd
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|168
|4th
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|168
|5th
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|143
|6th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|141
|7th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|131
|8th
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|127
|9th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|102
|10th
|Sean Calderon
|KTM
|95
450 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|283
|1st
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|229
|3rd
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|169
|4th
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|144
|5th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|137
|6th
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|134
|7th
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|126
|8th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|119
|8th
|Sean Calderon
|KTM
|98
|10th
|Carter Gordon
|Honda
|91
Other Championship Standings
Kicker AMA Arenacross
Through round 6 (of 12)
Championship Standings
Pro Series Ranking
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|312
|2nd
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|251
|3rd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|243
|4th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|213
|5th
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|209
|6th
|Adam Conway
|Yamaha
|132
|7th
|Zachary Butkiewicz
|KTM
|129
|8th
|Greye Tate
|Kawasaki
|127
|9th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|112
|10th
|Ayden Nyland
|Suzuki
|107
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|NA
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross Results
|NA
|NA
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TDB
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|NA
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|TDB
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TDB
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TDB
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TDB
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TDB
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins