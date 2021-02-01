Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

February 1, 2021 6:30am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 4 (of 17) — Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

Supercross

Indianapolis 1 (East) - 450SX Main Event

January 30, 2021
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 27 Laps0:47.465 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac +01.5110:47.079 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
3Cooper Webb +19.3370:48.270 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Adam Cianciarulo +21.2450:47.700 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
5Zach Osborne +22.7660:47.834 Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
6Dylan Ferrandis +24.1060:47.517 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
7Jason Anderson +25.6390:48.334 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
8Joey Savatgy
+28.4260:48.708 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Aaron Plessinger +29.4930:48.273 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
10Marvin Musquin +31.9340:48.084 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
11Malcolm Stewart +34.9120:48.114 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
12Justin Brayton +38.7380:48.517 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda CRF450R
13Justin Barcia +41.1960:47.927 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
14Broc Tickle +47.6350:48.663 Holly, MI United States Honda CRF450R
15Martin Davalos 26 Laps0:49.447 Quito Ecuador KTM 450 SX-F
16Justin Bogle +02.9180:49.597 Cushing, OK United States KTM 450 SX-F
17Vince Friese +24.6370:49.879 Cape Girardeau, MO United States Honda CRF450R
18Brandon Hartranft +33.5700:50.447 Brick, NJ United States Suzuki RM-Z450
19Benny Bloss +45.8610:48.818 Oak Grove, MO United States Honda CRF450R
20Kyle Chisholm +45.9750:49.587 Clearwater, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
21Austin Politelli 25 Laps0:49.436 Menifee, CA United States Honda CRF450R
22Adam Enticknap 24 Laps0:50.311 Lompoc, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Supercross

Indianapolis 1 (East) - 250SX East Main Event

January 30, 2021
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Colt Nichols 20 Laps0:48.022 Muskogee, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Michael Mosiman +09.8520:48.578 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
3Jo Shimoda +10.6570:49.077 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
4Jett Lawrence +12.4820:48.040 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
5Christian Craig +13.0750:48.466 Hemet, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
6Mitchell Oldenburg +38.9850:49.484 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
7Thomas Do 19 Laps0:50.394 France KTM 250 SX-F
8John Short +03.9340:51.078 Pilot Point, TX United States Suzuki RM-Z250
9Josh Osby +13.2630:51.018 Valparaiso, IN United States Honda CRF250R
10Grant Harlan +14.2030:50.738 Justin, TX United States Honda CRF250R
11Joshua Varize +17.3210:50.839 Perris, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
12Hunter Sayles +19.3520:51.563 Merrill, WI United States KTM 250 SX-F
13Jeremy Hand +21.0580:51.936 Mantua, OH United States Honda CRF250R
14Devin Simonson +24.4800:51.405 Laurinburg United States Kawasaki KX250
15Kevin Moranz +35.5100:51.421 Topeka, KS United States KTM 250 SX-F
16Hunter Schlosser +45.9850:51.854 El Paso, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
17Wilson Fleming +48.9430:51.642 New Canaan, CT United States Honda CRF250R
18Lane Shaw +50.8250:52.237 Alvin, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
19Max Miller 18 Laps0:43.079 Springfield, OR United States KTM 250 SX-F
20Maxwell Sanford
17 Laps0:51.232 Pasadena, MD United States Honda CRF250R
21Lorenzo Camporese 8 Laps0:54.620 Campodarsego Italy Kawasaki KX250
22Logan Karnow +DNF Vermilion, OH United States Kawasaki KX250
Points Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany86
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States80
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States77
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States70
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States69
6Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France67
7Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States63
8Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA United States62
9Marvin Musquin La Reole France61
10Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States58
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States96
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States88
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia83
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan77
5Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States76
6Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States56
7John Short Pilot Point, TX United States54
8Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States51
9Thomas Do France47
10Max Vohland
Sacramento, CA United States46
Hoosier Arenacross

Round 9 (of 12) — Mesquite Championship Rodeo — Mesquite, TX

250 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM1-125
2ndBranden WaltherKTM2-222
3rdPreston TaylorKawasaki3-320
4thSean CalderonKTM5-418
5thCris PrebulaKTM4-616
6thJustin KellyKawasaki6-815
7thJosh HernandezKawasaki5-914
8thJeff CrutcherKTM6-1013
9thHuntr GramppYamaha7-1112
10thColton EigenmannYamaha4-1211

450 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM1-125
2ndBranden WaltherKTM2-222
3rdIzaih ClarkHonda1-320
4thPreston TaylorKawasaki3-418
5thCris PrebulaKTM3-616
6thColton EigenmannYamaha4-715
7thJustin KellyKawasaki5-814
8thSean CalderonKTM6-913
9thJosh HernandezKawasaki5-1012
10thJeff CrutcherKTM4-1211

Round 10 (of 12) — Mesquite Championship Rodeo — Mesquite, TX

250 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM1-150
2ndBranden WaltherKTM1-244
3rdSean CalderonKTM3-340
4thPreston TaylorKawasaki2-436
5thIzaih ClarkHonda2-532
6thColton EigenmannYamaha3-630
7thCris PrebulaKTM4-728
8thJustin KellyKawasaki4-826
9thJeff CrutcherKTM5-924
10thHuntr GramppYamaha5-1022

450 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM1-150
2ndBranden WaltherKTM1-244
3rdPreston TaylorKawasaki2-340
4thColton EigenmannYamaha3-436
5thCris PrebulaKTM5-532
6thJustin KellyKawasaki4-630
7thSean CalderonKTM3-728
8thJeff CrutcherKTM5-826
9thHuntr GramppYamaha4-924
10thIzaih ClarkHonda2-1022

Championship Standings

250 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM309
1stPreston TaylorKawasaki202
3rdGrant HarlanHonda168
4thCheyenne HarmonHonda168
5thIzaih ClarkHonda143
6thJeff CrutcherKTM141
7thJustin KellyKawasaki131
8thBranden WaltherKTM127
9thJohn BerryHusqvarna102
10thSean CalderonKTM95

450 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM283
1stPreston TaylorKawasaki229
3rdCheyenne HarmonHonda169
4thIzaih ClarkHonda144
5thJeff CrutcherKTM137
6thGrant HarlanHonda134
7thBranden WaltherKTM126
8thJustin Kelly Kawasaki119
8thSean CalderonKTM98
10thCarter GordonHonda91

Other Championship Standings

Kicker AMA Arenacross

Through round 6 (of 12)

Championship Standings

Pro Series Ranking

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKyle PetersHonda312
2ndMike AlessiKawasaki251
3rdCullin ParkHonda243
4thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki213
5thKyle BittermanGasGas209
6thAdam ConwayYamaha132
7thZachary ButkiewiczKTM129
8thGreye TateKawasaki127
9thCarlos ShortYamaha112
10thAyden NylandSuzuki107

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TDBMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NARicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross ResultsNA
NADaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TDBLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
NALoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
TDBAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TDBHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
TDBHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TDBCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
