For the fourth time in 14 days, we put another round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross behind us with the first of three rounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. As such, we fired questions off to long-time pro Jason Thomas to pick his brain on what he saw at the first race in Lucas Oil Stadium.

What was your take on the contact between Christian Craig and Jett Lawrence?

I recorded my podcast this morning (Industry Seating) and I was unsure of what caused this. Now that I have gone back and watched it again, I got it wrong on my podcast (see: awesome). Christian attempted to block Jett from making a sweeping pass around the outside and unfortunately for both of them, their handlebars got entangled. That locking of handlebars disallowed Craig from turning left and off they went into Tuff Blox land.

The track was very jumpy and combining that with the rutted Indianapolis soil, we saw some wild close calls and crashes. What was your take on this specific design/soil combo?

It was exactly what I expected. Indy in January means soft dirt and track deterioration. We will see more of the same on Tuesday. I was a bit surprised at how technical a few of the rhythm sections were because the decay was inevitable for the main events.

Ken Roczen finally has his first win, but he arguably was the best rider on the track at three of the four rounds this year. Is this the best version of Ken Roczen we’ve seen?

This is the best Ken Roczen we have seen since early 2017. That year, he was clearly the best rider up to that point. He has been the best rider thus far of 2021 but the margin isn’t anything overwhelming. The toughest aspect for Roczen is that he should have a much larger lead given the volatility behind him and yet it’s only a handful of points.