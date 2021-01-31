Michael Mosiman | 2nd In 250SX

Racer X: Talk about that heat race. I’m sure everybody is wondering about that. Then also in the main event, you were in a good spot in the beginning. Kind of went backwards and then all of a sudden, wham, you were back in a great spot again at the end.

Michael Mosiman: Yeah. It was an eventful day. The heat race obviously stuff went down with Jett [Lawrence] and I the week prior. You hear about that all week and use it as motivation. I didn’t want to say anything or use words. I just wanted to share it with my actions, and I think I did that tonight. I did that in the heat race. I wasn’t gung-ho, I got to take this guy down, but the opportunity presented itself. I was on him like white on rice that first lap. I ran him high and he went down. The crowd went nuts. Everyone was stoked. It was fun. The team was amped. I think Jett and I are cool. He gets it. So, it’s good. We fist bumped at the end of the night and stuff. That was good, clean heat race then in the main event another good start, or a better start. I was right there with Christian and Colt out the gate. I made two mistakes on lap five or something. I haven’t seen those Star guys here for a little bit, especially on the main. So, there was one point where I was just kind of settling in behind Christian and I was like, Wait, no. I should pass him. Lappers were really bad, making a few mistakes. Man, leaving tonight, just a big confidence boost, a step in the right direction. I knew I had the speed, even after a lot of the lappers. Christian wasn’t too far. Obviously, Jett put it to us pretty good tonight and came through. So, there’s more speed out there. Honestly, I think I just got to apply myself lap to lap and find it.

What’s it going to take to close the gap to the front guys? Are you working on anything specific to make it happen or is it just kind of coming to you race by race?

I think Jo had a good point. I think it’s maybe something I’m struggling with as well, kind of riding trying to make the best of it instead of riding to win and riding to not mess up, to not make mistakes. I think that’s kind of maybe just riding a little bit reserved. I’m totally capable. Even watching it back I’m like, I can run with these guys. So, it’s really just letting myself send it a little bit more. It’s really tricky because sometimes the more you send it, the more mistakes you make, and it ends up being backwards, counter intuitive. I’ve taken a lot of hits over the years, so that’s always in the back of your mind. The track is no joke, and it will bite you if you get sloppy. Ultimately, it’s going to take that. It’s going to take taking a little bit more risk and getting on the gas, I guess.