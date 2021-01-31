Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac opened up his main event on Saturday night with a strong start, snagging the early lead. Despite a small crash that dropped him back to third early on, the defending champion stayed right in the hunt throughout the race as he stalked Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen for the race lead. Though Roczen did eventually come out on top, Tomac was all smiles as he admitted on the podium it was one of his best races of his career.

Following the race, Tomac spoke with the media via Zoom.

Racer X: Eli, you’ve made comments these last few races just about how the pace is and how if you don’t get a start, how difficult it is to make passes. Tonight, a great start. You were in there with the lead group. How did it feel to be in clean air, like you put it a few weeks ago?

Eli Tomac: It was great. The pace tonight was hot. It was hot for sure the whole moto. I was like, If I’m going to get a chance at this thing, I got to start up front. Unfortunately, made the mistake. Just clipped my front end on that last whoop. Looking back, I’m just like, Gosh darn it. I’m such a dork. The rest of the moto I was paying attention to popping my front wheel over that last whoop. I’m like, Why did I do that? But like you said, getting up front is so key right now because you can see the top three guys can go. You lose eight to ten seconds that first lap and it can be over right now in a season like this.

Can you talk a little bit about your preparation from Houston to Indianapolis? Did you have any riding on the bike between Houston and Indianapolis? What do you envision for this week for riding and for preparation for the next few races? Will you have access to tracks, or at your level do you not need that access for track practice? You might have the preparation coming into the series.

It’s going to be hard to get riding in here. We did a little bit of riding in Houston. I know everyone did a little bit of riding, but obviously it’s snowing out. So just rely on race days.