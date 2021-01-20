Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Houston 2

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Houston 2

January 20, 2021 10:10am
by:

FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

The Houston 2 Supercross is over and wow, what a race it was. So much to talk about from the speed of Chase Sexton and AC to the win from Eli Tomac and more. The JETT got his first win, we saw 29 laps in the 450SX Class main event, and there was so much more. Listen as Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and I break it all down.

Listen to the Houston 2 review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now