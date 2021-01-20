Before round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the stats showed Eli Tomac with a career average finish of 10th at the Monster Energy Supercross opener, and an average finish of third at the second round.

Indeed. For the umpteenth time we can again call off the alarm on Tomac, who was 13th at Saturday night’s opener and then won round two on Tuesday. It wasn’t easy, though, as Tomac had to deal with super fast kids Chase Sexton and Adam Cianciarulo early, then Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis late.

He talked about it with the media in a post-race press conference.

Racer X: Eli, you obviously saw the crash that happened in front of you. But once you were out front did you have any idea of the chaos behind you? There was a lot going on in that main event. Were you aware or where you in your own world?

Eli Tomac: Mostly in my own world. I was aware of the guys behind me, but the stuff up front, it was wild to see two crashes in the same spot, right? I mean, the sand, there was almost like a little rut or edge that was hiding there and it bit both Chase and Adam that way. So that was a gift that way. Then it was trying to maintain. I was kind of pacing myself. Zach was coming in strong, too. I tried to go harder. I was like, I have got to get going, he’s catching me. Then he made a mistake. Then Dylan was coming on strong, too. It was one of those night’s where clean air was huge that way.

Were you worried at all? You were pretty good in practice today but you weren’t top of the board. Obviously I’m sure round one was a disappointment. Were you worried at all, or did you feel like everything was under control?

I was stressing out, to be honest. Sixteen points is horrible after round one. That’s a terrible hole to be in. I was pulling my hair out all day, even in practice. I was still a little bit behind. I practiced better at round one, but then obviously we had different results in the races. I was pulling my hair. Then that was so huge for us. The start was so huge for us that time. We needed that.