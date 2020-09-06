Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the RedBud pits to preview the fifth round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He chats with his all-time hero Barry Carsten, and sees Eli Tomac PLAYING BASKETBALL!

Brought to you by Honda Powersports and the entirely-redesigned 2021 CRF 450R. Lighter, more powerful, and better handling than ever, you’ll put the competition on notice every time you line up at the gate. That’s how life is better on a Honda.