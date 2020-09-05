Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits following the first of two RedBud Nationals in 2020. Weigandt breaks down the dominant days of both Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne as the 250 class points leader entering, Dylan Ferrandis, took a tumble in the first moto and may be a bit banged up for Monday's RedBud 2 National. He also runs into Steve Matthes who was starting his own Steve Show apparently, finds Chase Sexton cruising through the pits, stops off at JGRMX Suzuki, and more.

