We're back at Loretta Lynn's Ranch for yet another Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship round, and Jason Weigandt is here to guide you through it. He walks and talks through the pits and chats with Chase Sexton, Zach Osborne, the JGR guys and more, as the pecking order of the 450 class is still far from established, and the racing should still be unpredictable this weekend. Here's what's also not predictable: The Weege Show has a big-time corporate sponsor, now. Honda! Check out all their stuff. Even the Ridgeline pickup! Don't knock 'it till you try it!