Today, there is no practice or timed training to speak of, and there’s no amateur day on Sunday. The goal is to get this race in and then get right up the road to Ironman in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for next week’s third round, then on to RedBud for another doubleheader—theirs just four days apart. (The MXGP folks just did three rounds in eight days in Latvia, and I think all three races came off well—and with three different winners: Glen Coldenhoff, Antonio Cairoli, and Jeffrey Herlings.)

The bottom line is that everyone just wants to get this series completed in a quick, safe manner. This year has been quite an unfortunate mess, and on a lot of fronts. But it’s nice to be back at the races, despite that Groundhog Day feeling I get every Friday when I come into this tent to write Racerhead.

Did I mention that it’s raining now? Ugh.

Timing is Everything (Jason Weigandt)

Everyone in charge of bringing sports back (racing and otherwise) has been charged with: a) trying to get the darned things running again, and b) making the new version feel like the normal. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to nail this exactly, because revamped schedules have changed the timelines of so many athletes. We got a few examples at the Ranch.

Marvin Musquin was a winner. He wouldn’t have raced the traditional May Hangtown opener but was back nearly to his old form for the new round one, which went off three months later. Cooper Webb was a loser, as he was very strong at the Salt Lake City SX races (highest total point-getter over the seven rounds) but ended up hurting his back during the long break between series. Now he’s unfortunately out for the rest of the summer with two bulging discs in his back.

RJ Hampshire is both a winner and a loser. He thought supercross would return in the fall, got knee surgery, then supercross moved back to June and he missed it all. He was determined to get back for the nationals, and his second overall on a rutted Loretta’s track was amazing. Still, if this series started on July 15 instead of August 15, he would have missed it. Anyway, Hampshire’s return shocked many, including riders who have told me about their ACL timelines. I’ve talked to Hampshire a few times during this process, and you can just sense an unbelievable level of focus. He switched teams, so now he can’t blame a bike. It’s on him to deliver, and he’s rallying under that no-excuses mantra.

“They expected a lot out of me, and I kind of felt like I let them down pretty bad for supercross,” Hampshire said after the Loretta Lynn’s National last weekend. “So I was set on making this outdoor season, and not just making it but being competitive. Pretty sure I just proved that I’m here to battle and be competitive and not have any lack of strength in my knee.”

How did RJ get better so quickly?

“I truly believe that once you just set your mind to something and you tell yourself it’s going to happen, your body is going to believe it and you’re going to end up making it happen.”

I’m telling you, Hampshire is in an extreme mode right now, and he even started to shed some tears on the podium. That said, we’ve seen plenty of guys come flying out of the blocks and fall back. What will happen with RJ? It will be interesting to watch.