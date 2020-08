Jason Weigandt reviews the storylines for the second round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the Motosport.com Loretta Lynn's National 2.

We've got press conference thoughts from Justin Barcia, Chase Sexton, and Dylan Ferrandis on last week's romp, and some track analysis as the rain falls in Tennessee again.

But the track is prepared for it...will that make it better?