Foundation of Speed

Justin Barcia didn’t have the best run at the final seven weeks of supercross in Utah, but by the looks of things, he’s made some big improvements since then. The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing rider was 14th after the first lap of the first moto, but that didn’t deter him from smashing forward, and when the checkers flew he’d worked all the way up to third. Barcia came from way back in the second moto too, thanks to finding himself on the dirt early, and ended up seventh for fifth overall. If Barcia can improve those starts he could contend for a win on Saturday—especially on a beat up, rutted track. –Hansel

Doing the Double

Anything less than a championship this summer will be a disappointment for Dylan Ferrandis, but if the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider brings the same hustle to the rest of the rounds he had last week he’s got nothing to worry about. Ferrandis was ridiculously dominant from the beginning, setting a qualifying lap over three seconds faster than the nearest competitor, and following it up by sweeping both motos. Afterward Ferrandis said he felt so good at the opener he’d thinks he'll be able to go for the win every single weekend. Judging by the first race, it’s hard to argue with him. –Hansel

Rookie Move

Adam Cianciarulo had a pretty good day going for him at the season opener. After a solid sixth in his very first 450 moto, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider got the second moto going by putting his machine in the lead. He was looking good there too, until he got all kinds of crooked heading over a jump and found himself flying through the air with his legs high above his head. A spectacular crash ensued and Cianciarulo ended up not being able to continue because of a mangled bike. He’ll be back this weekend though, and whatever happens, it’s probably going to be fun to watch. -Hansel