Results Archive
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Articles
Full Schedule

McElrath, Smith Out For High Point

June 13, 2019 9:10am | by:
McElrath, Smith Out For High Point

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM will be without Shane McElrath and Jordon Smith this weekend at round four of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross at High Point, the team announced yesterday.

According to the team, McElrath suffered a crash in practice earlier this week that left him “pretty shaken up.” The team is hopeful he will be able to return next weekend for the inaugural Florida National at WW Ranch.

In addition to McElrath sitting out, Smith, who has been dealing with a wrist injury since Arlington Supercross and caused him to miss most of the 250SX East Region, has elected to undergo surgery next week to fix tendons in his wrist, per the team.

At this time, there is no timetable on his return. Smith posted on social media after Thunder Valley that his right wrist “is going to sleep” around halfway through the moto.

“I’m really struggling with my wrist right now and all the riding is making it swell up and the tendonitis will flare up,” he wrote. “Every moto right now my hand is going to sleep around half way through which makes it really tough to hang on to the bike (yes I looped out first moto) and also makes it tough to use the front brake.” 

The team is also currently without Mitchell Falk (collarbone) and Sean Cantrell (wrist). Cameron McAdoo will make his debut with the team this weekend alongside rookie Derek Drake and current Australian MX2 points leader Wilson Todd, who has been filling-in with the team since round two.