Moose Racing Introduces New Series 36 Lock-On Grips

Janesville, WI—No more grip glue, safety wire, and waiting around for glue to dry with the new Series 36 Lock-On grips by Moose Racing. The Series 36 Lock-On grips feature a 100 percent slip-free design that do not require grip glue or safety wire and include all throttle cams for most modern two-stroke and four-stroke bike applications. Available in six color combinations, the Series 36 Lock-On grips also feature a slim diameter profile for improved grip and knockout ends for wraparound handguard installation. Suggested retail $26.95.

For more information, visit www.Mooseracing.com.