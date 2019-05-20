Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Mitchell Falk announced on Instagram that he will undergo surgery for a broken collarbone sustained in the first 250 moto at Hangtown on Saturday.

The rookie got a good jump out of the gate in the first moto but crashed by the mechanics area and immediately grabbed at his arm. Falk was helped over the mechanics fence by the TLD team and did not return for the second moto.

“Pretty dang bummed.. Broke my collarbone and am going to have to get surgery,” he wrote on social media. “I tagged one of those big yellow track markers with my handle bar and landed cross rutted and got ejected. Really frustrated I haven’t been able to ride to my true potential this year. I’ve been struggling and giving it 100% every single day to try and get back into my rhythm and get some momentum going again. Another bump in the road, nothing I haven’t dealt with before and I will always come back fighting to be where I know I belong. Thanks to those who still got my back.”

At this time, a return date has not been determined.

Falk made his pro debut with the team at Budds Creek last year and finished 19th in his only race. This year marks his first season in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross.