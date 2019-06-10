Results Archive
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2019 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Review

June 10, 2019 9:25am | by:

Husqvarna says the Svartpilen 401 is a “progressive, rugged motorcycle with timeless appeal, designed to endure the demands of urban exploration.” We had David Pingree put that to the test. See what he thinks of the new Husqvarna model.

