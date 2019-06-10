Wake-Up Call

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp Round 8 (of 18) - MXGP of Orlyonok - Krasnodar, Russian Federation

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour

Round 2 (of 8) - Blackwater MX - Prince George, BC

450 Class

Overall Finish Rider Machine Moto Scores 1st Colton Facciotti Honda 2-1 2nd Phil Nicoletti Yamaha 1-2 3rd Shawn Maffenbeier Yamaha 4-4 4th Mike Alessi Honda 3-6 5th Dakota Alix KTM 5-5 6th Cole Thompson KTM 11-3 7th Keylan Meston Yamaha 7-8 8th Matt Goerke Kawasaki 10-7 9th Ryan Dowd Suzuki 8-9 10th Cade Clason Husqvarna 6-11

250 Class

Overall Finish Rider Machine Moto Scores 1st Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 2-2 2nd Dylan Wright Honda 4-1 3rd Jess Pettis KTM 1-5 4th Josh Osby Yamaha 3-4 5th Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 6-6 6th Marco Cannella Yamaha 5-7 7th Ryder Floyd Yamaha 8-8 8th Westen Wrozyna Kawasaki 9-9 9th Tanner Ward KTM 7-12 10th Luke Renzland Yamaha DNF-3

450 Class Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Colton Facciotti Honda 112 2nd Phil Nicoletti Yamaha 111 3rd Cole Thompson KTM 95 4th Mike Alessi Honda 91 5th Shawn Maffenbeier Yamaha 87

250 Class Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Wright Honda 103 2nd Josh Osby Yamaha 102 3rd Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 100 4th Jess Pettis KTM 91 5th Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 84

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 4 - Cherokee National Enduro - Greensboro, GA

Pro Class Overall

Overall Finish Rider Machine 1st Steward Baylor KTM 2nd Grant Baylor KTM 3rd Cody Barnes Beta 4th Liam Draper KTM 5th Evan Smith Husqvarna 6th Cory Buttrick Husqvarna 7th Thorn Devlin Gas Gas 8th Mike Witkowski Beta 9th Ron Commo III Gas Gas 10th Russell Bobbitt KTM

Championship Standings

Overall Standings Rider Points 1st Steward Baylor 110 2nd Russell Bobbitt 87 3rd Evan Smith 76 4th Grant Baylor 69 5th Cody Barnes 60

Other championship standings

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

