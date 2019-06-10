Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

June 10, 2019 8:00am

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Round 8 (of 18) - MXGP of Orlyonok - Krasnodar, Russian Federation

MXGP of Russia - MXGP

- Krasnodar, Russian Federation

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Tim Gajser Slovenia1 - 1 Honda
2Arnaud Tonus Switzerland2 - 2 Yamaha
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland5 - 3 Yamaha
4Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands4 - 7 KTM
5Romain Febvre France3 - 9 Yamaha
6Julien Lieber Belgium6 - 5 Kawasaki
7Pauls Jonass Latvia7 - 6 Husqvarna
8Antonio Cairoli Italy12 - 4 KTM
9Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands8 - 10 KTM
10Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania9 - 11 Husqvarna
Full Results

MXGP of Russia - MX2

- Krasnodar, Russian Federation

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain1 - 1 KTM
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark2 - 2 Husqvarna
3Jago Geerts Belgium3 - 3 Yamaha
4Tom Vialle France4 - 5 KTM
5Michele Cervellin Italy9 - 4 Yamaha
6Mitchell Evans Australia5 - 10 Honda
7Ben Watson United Kingdom10 - 6 Yamaha
8Henry Jacobi Germany8 - 8 Kawasaki
9Maxime Renaux France7 - 9 Yamaha
10Jed Beaton Australia12 - 7 Husqvarna
Full Results

MXGP of Russia - EMX250

- Krasnodar, Russian Federation

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands1 - 2 Kawasaki
2Stephen Rubini France3 - 1 Honda
3Rene Hofer Austria2 - 3 KTM
4Giuseppe Tropepe Italy6 - 7 Yamaha
5 Germany5 - 8 Husqvarna
6 Netherlands8 - 6 Yamaha
7Thibault Benistant France4 - 11 Yamaha
8Alberto Forato Italy14 - 4 Husqvarna
9 Australia9 - 9 Yamaha
10 Netherlands15 - 5 Yamaha
Full Results

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia351
2Antonio Cairoli Italy338
3Gautier Paulin France231
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland220
5Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania212
6Clement Desalle Belgium208
7Arnaud Tonus Switzerland206
8Julien Lieber Belgium172
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium170
10Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands168
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain347
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark327
3Jago Geerts Belgium257
4Henry Jacobi Germany236
5Tom Vialle France216
6Mitchell Evans Australia214
7Ben Watson United Kingdom210
8Adam Sterry United Kingdom169
9Davy Pootjes Netherlands157
10Michele Cervellin Italy132
Full Standings

MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Stephen Rubini France165
2Alberto Forato Italy163
3Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands144
4Rene Hofer Austria110
5Giuseppe Tropepe Italy96
6Jimmy Clochet France88
7Thibault Benistant France88
8Karlis Sabulis Latvia74
9Ruben Fernandez Spain73
10 United Kingdom70
Full Standings

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour

Round 2 (of 8) - Blackwater MX - Prince George, BC

450 Class

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Scores
1stColton FacciottiHonda2-1
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha1-2
3rdShawn MaffenbeierYamaha4-4
4thMike AlessiHonda3-6
5thDakota AlixKTM5-5
6thCole ThompsonKTM11-3
7thKeylan MestonYamaha7-8
8thMatt GoerkeKawasaki10-7
9thRyan DowdSuzuki8-9
10thCade ClasonHusqvarna6-11

250 Class

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Scores
1stMarshal WeltinHusqvarna2-2
2ndDylan WrightHonda4-1
3rdJess PettisKTM1-5
4thJosh OsbyYamaha3-4
5thTyler MedagliaKawasaki6-6
6thMarco CannellaYamaha5-7
7thRyder FloydYamaha8-8
8thWesten WrozynaKawasaki9-9
9thTanner WardKTM7-12
10thLuke RenzlandYamahaDNF-3

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stColton FacciottiHonda112
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha111
3rdCole ThompsonKTM95
4thMike AlessiHonda91
5thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha87

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda103
2ndJosh OsbyYamaha102
3rdMarshal WeltinHusqvarna100
4thJess PettisKTM91
5thTyler MedagliaKawasaki84

To view the full results from the second round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour,click here.

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 4 - Cherokee National Enduro - Greensboro, GA

Pro Class Overall

Overall FinishRiderMachine
1stSteward BaylorKTM
2ndGrant BaylorKTM
3rdCody BarnesBeta
4thLiam DraperKTM
5thEvan SmithHusqvarna
6thCory ButtrickHusqvarna
7thThorn DevlinGas Gas
8thMike WitkowskiBeta
9thRon Commo IIIGas Gas
10thRussell BobbittKTM

Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderPoints
1stSteward Baylor110
2ndRussell Bobbitt87
3rdEvan Smith76
4thGrant Baylor69
5thCody Barnes60

Other championship standings

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

Through round 3 (of 12)

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany136
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO134
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA110
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France107
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM106
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC98
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY77
8Dean Ferris Australia69
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK63
10Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA61
Full Standings

Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL139
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY133
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France106
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL94
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK94
6Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA85
7R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL77
8Alex Martin Millville, MN69
9Hunter Lawrence Australia66
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT63
Full Standings

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 7 (of 13)

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC195
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV177
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC141
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT114
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
7Josh Strang Australia92
8Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA75
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN64
10 Cookeville, TN58
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT210
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN140
3 Jefferson, GA118
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN109
5 Millville, NJ92
6 New Zealand90
7Craig Delong Morgantown, PA88
8 Landrum, SC83
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA78
10Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA71
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL186
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL178
3 Indianola, PA115
4 West Sunbury, PA101
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Fife Lake, MI56
7 Waterford Works, NJ47
8 Lynnville, IN46
9 Gilbert, SC37
10 Trenton, MO34
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH185
2Tayla Jones Australia183
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC138
4 New Zealand128
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH102
6 Bridgeton, NJ101
7 Knoxville, TN85
8 Mchenry, MD84
9 Bloomington, IN79
10 Birchrunville, PA75
Full Standings

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 3

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM1960
2ndMario RomanSherco1770
3rdGraham JarvisHusqvarna1690
4thJosep GarciaKTM1665
5thJonny WalkerKTM1520

ADAC MX Masters

Through Round 2

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTanel LeokYamaha76
2ndDennis UllrichHusqvarna72
3rdJens GettemannKawasaki68
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM57
5thBence SzvobodaKTM51

DUTCH MASTERS

Through Round 3

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna141
2ndGlenn ColdenhoffKTM110
3rdPauls JonassHusqvarna105
4thPetar PetrovKTM84
5thLars Van BerkelHusqvarna75

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki132
2ndJago GeertsYamaha115
3rdBen WatsonYamaha104
4thRoan Van De MoosdijkKawasaki83
5thAdam SterryKawasaki82

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 4 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki181
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM176
3rdGert KrestinovKawasaki121
4thJake MillwardHusqvarna118
5thHarri KullasHonda113

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WalshHusqvarna152
2ndJosh GilbertHonda151
3rdAlvin OstlundHusqvarna145
5thConrad MewseKTM122
5thBas VaessenKTM122

WORCS

Through Round 6 

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM150
2ndDante OliveiraKTM122
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna97
4thZach BellKawasaki93
5thRicky DietrichHonda88

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO

Through Round 4 

Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKailub RussellKTM166
2ndThad DuVallHusqvarna130
3rdJosh StrangKawasaki125
4thJosh TothKTM125
5thJordan AshburnKawasaki92

AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Through Round 5

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stLuke CloutYamaha275
2ndHayden MellrossKTM271
3rdTodd WatersHusqvarna265
4thJustin RodbellSuzuki210
5thJayden RykersSuzuki207

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddHusqvarna283
2ndKyle WebsterHonda260
3rdJay WilsonYamaha258
4thNathan CrawfordYamaha212
5thAaron TantiYamaha212

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM289
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha272
3rdRhys BuddHonda257
4thBrodie EllisYamaha218
5thMason RoweKTM200

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike