The following press release is from Infont Moto Racing:

MXGP OF AUSTRALIA PRESENTED BY SITZLER CONFIRMS 2026 WILDCARD RIDERS FOR DARWIN

DARWIN (Australia) – A mix of Aussie and international stars are preparing to take on the world’s best at the MXGP of Australia presented by Sitzler in Darwin from September 18-20.

Four Australians, Japan’s Souya Nakajima and British-born New Zealander Dylan Walsh will compete as wildcards in the top-flight MXGP class at the final round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship in the Top End, all eager to make their mark on the demanding Hidden Valley track.

The wildcards are as follows:

All six MXGP wildcards are drawn from the 2026 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX), with Walsh and two-time Japanese 250cc champion Nakajima competing in the MX2 class and the balance in MX1.

Walsh, whose extensive international experience also includes appearances in the FIM Motocross World Championship and FIM Motocross of Nations, is equal third in the MX2 class ahead of the ProMX grand finale in Queensland on August 1-2.

Meanwhile, recent injuries have put dents in the MX1 campaigns of Sweet and Holroyd – who were both MXGP wildcards in Darwin last year – but Budd and Fitzpatrick have been piling on the pressure to the distributor-backed riders.

Budd, in particular, has turned heads with a successful mid-season switch from MX2 to MX1, and is an impressive 10th in the standings after a brace of solid performances.

Tourism and Events NT CEO, Suzana Bishop: “The MXGP of Australia continues to deliver world‑class racing and the uniquely Territory atmosphere fans love. The return of our wildcard riders and the MA Motocross State Challenge showcases the strength of Australian talent and the pathways we’re building for emerging riders. We’re proud to once again be hosting the final round of the World Championship right here in Darwin and can’t wait to see Hidden Valley come alive in September.”

Six rounds remain in the 2026 MXGP world title, with Honda HRC Petronas’ Jeffrey Herlings the current leader after recent injury woes for Belgian firebrand Red Bull KTM Factory’s Lucas Coenen has seen him come back to the pack. Defending champion Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre also remains in contention, with Darwin again set to host an epic championship-deciding finale.