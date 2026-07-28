Cole Davies (250cc), Ken Roczen and Jo Shimoda to Race 450cc Class in AUS-X Open November 7

Cole Davies (250cc) and Ken Roczen (450cc) are set to race both the Auckland SX round in New Zealand (October 31) and the AUS-X Open round in Australia (November 7), with Jo Shimoda also racing the AUS-X Open...on a 450! Read the three press releases below for more information.

The following press releases are from the Boost Mobile AUS-X Open:

CHAMPION Cole Davies TO HEADLINE AUSX SUPERCROSS AUCKLAND AS WORLD’S BEST RIDERS RETURN TO NEW ZEALAND

North Harbour Stadium to host major international stadium spectacular as AUSX returns to New Zealand for the first time since 2019 North Harbour

The world’s best Supercross riders are officially returning to New Zealand, with the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship presented by Monster Energy announcing Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium will host a major international stadium showdown on Saturday 31st October, 2026.

Returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2019, the stadium spectacular will transform North Harbour Stadium into a world-class Supercross battleground, with 600 tonnes of dirt, the world’s best supercross riders, pyro, music, fan experiences and a packed night of high-energy entertainment set to deliver one of the biggest Supercross events staged in New Zealand in history.

Headlining the event is New Zealand’s own Cole Davies. The 18-year-old phenomenon returns home after a meteoric rise on the international stage, most recently claiming the AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship — a result that turned heads globally and confirmed Davies as one of the most exciting young riders in the world.

Born and raised on Auckland’s North Shore, just minutes from North Harbour Stadium, Davies returns home for one of the biggest moments of his career – racing in front of Kiwi fans, friends and family on home soil for the first time on this scale.

Cole Davies said racing in front of a home crowd would be a career highlight: “Coming home to race in front of Kiwi fans, my friends and family at North Harbour Stadium is going to be one of the most special moments of my career. Growing up on the North Shore, this is something I could only dream about as a kid. To now return home after competing on the world stage and share that experience with New Zealand fans means everything to me. The atmosphere is going to be unreal and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone back home.”

Additional international Supercross stars, championship contenders and major event announcements will be revealed in coming weeks as AUSX Auckland continues building toward one of the biggest Supercross events ever staged in New Zealand.

AUSX Supercross Auckland is a flagship international event of the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship presented by Monster Energy, bringing a global championship to Auckland as part of the multi-round AUSX series across Australia and New Zealand.

Designed as more than just a sporting event, the Auckland addition promises a full-scale live entertainment experience, featuring stadium production, crowd energy, music, rider access, fan activations and immersive experiences built for families, and a new generation of fans.

Adam Bailey, AUSX CEO said: “Bringing AUSX back to New Zealand alongside Auckland Council Events is a huge milestone for the Championship and something we’ve wanted to do for a long time. New Zealand has always had passionate Supercross fans and incredible rider talent, so to return with a major stadium event headlined by hometown star Cole Davies makes this incredibly special.

Cole is one of the most exciting young riders in the world right now and his rise internationally as AMA Supercross 250SX East Champion has created enormous excitement back home. To have him return to Auckland, just minutes from where he grew up, to race in front of Kiwi fans, friends and family on this scale is going to be a defining moment for the sport in New Zealand.

AUSX Auckland is being built as far more than just a race — this will be a world-class stadium entertainment spectacular bringing together elite international racing, FMX stunts, atmosphere, fan experiences and major production on one massive night at North Harbour Stadium.”

The event will see North Harbour Stadium undergo a complete venue transformation, with massive jumps, rhythm sections and technical track features built inside the stadium bowl to create a visually spectacular under-lights experience.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says the event will be a significant entertainment highlight and attract many visitors to the city.

“Auckland has a strong reputation for hosting world-class events, and AUSX Supercross is precisely the type of high-energy spectacle that draws people to the region and elevates Auckland’s profile internationally.

“Welcoming the world’s best Supercross riders to North Harbour Stadium, along with the homecoming of Auckland’s own Cole Davies, is a tremendous moment for fans and the city alike. Events like this boost our visitor economy, fill hotels, restaurants, and venues, and reinforce Auckland’s status as a premier destination for major sports and entertainment.” Fans can also expect two days of Fan Fest and pit party experiences, including rider signings, live music, fan zones, giveaways, partner activations and behind-the-scenes access across Halloween weekend — positioning AUSX Auckland as one of New Zealand’s biggest live entertainment events of the year.