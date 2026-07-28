Cole Davies (250cc), Ken Roczen and Jo Shimoda to Race 450cc Class in AUS-X Open November 7
Cole Davies (250cc) and Ken Roczen (450cc) are set to race both the Auckland SX round in New Zealand (October 31) and the AUS-X Open round in Australia (November 7), with Jo Shimoda also racing the AUS-X Open...on a 450! Read the three press releases below for more information.
The following press releases are from the Boost Mobile AUS-X Open:
CHAMPION Cole Davies TO HEADLINE AUSX SUPERCROSS AUCKLAND AS WORLD’S BEST RIDERS RETURN TO NEW ZEALAND
North Harbour Stadium to host major international stadium spectacular as AUSX returns to New Zealand for the first time since 2019 North Harbour
The world’s best Supercross riders are officially returning to New Zealand, with the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship presented by Monster Energy announcing Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium will host a major international stadium showdown on Saturday 31st October, 2026.
Returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2019, the stadium spectacular will transform North Harbour Stadium into a world-class Supercross battleground, with 600 tonnes of dirt, the world’s best supercross riders, pyro, music, fan experiences and a packed night of high-energy entertainment set to deliver one of the biggest Supercross events staged in New Zealand in history.
Headlining the event is New Zealand’s own Cole Davies. The 18-year-old phenomenon returns home after a meteoric rise on the international stage, most recently claiming the AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship — a result that turned heads globally and confirmed Davies as one of the most exciting young riders in the world.
Born and raised on Auckland’s North Shore, just minutes from North Harbour Stadium, Davies returns home for one of the biggest moments of his career – racing in front of Kiwi fans, friends and family on home soil for the first time on this scale.
Cole Davies said racing in front of a home crowd would be a career highlight: “Coming home to race in front of Kiwi fans, my friends and family at North Harbour Stadium is going to be one of the most special moments of my career. Growing up on the North Shore, this is something I could only dream about as a kid. To now return home after competing on the world stage and share that experience with New Zealand fans means everything to me. The atmosphere is going to be unreal and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone back home.”
Additional international Supercross stars, championship contenders and major event announcements will be revealed in coming weeks as AUSX Auckland continues building toward one of the biggest Supercross events ever staged in New Zealand.
AUSX Supercross Auckland is a flagship international event of the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship presented by Monster Energy, bringing a global championship to Auckland as part of the multi-round AUSX series across Australia and New Zealand.
Designed as more than just a sporting event, the Auckland addition promises a full-scale live entertainment experience, featuring stadium production, crowd energy, music, rider access, fan activations and immersive experiences built for families, and a new generation of fans.
Adam Bailey, AUSX CEO said: “Bringing AUSX back to New Zealand alongside Auckland Council Events is a huge milestone for the Championship and something we’ve wanted to do for a long time. New Zealand has always had passionate Supercross fans and incredible rider talent, so to return with a major stadium event headlined by hometown star Cole Davies makes this incredibly special.
Cole is one of the most exciting young riders in the world right now and his rise internationally as AMA Supercross 250SX East Champion has created enormous excitement back home. To have him return to Auckland, just minutes from where he grew up, to race in front of Kiwi fans, friends and family on this scale is going to be a defining moment for the sport in New Zealand.
AUSX Auckland is being built as far more than just a race — this will be a world-class stadium entertainment spectacular bringing together elite international racing, FMX stunts, atmosphere, fan experiences and major production on one massive night at North Harbour Stadium.”
The event will see North Harbour Stadium undergo a complete venue transformation, with massive jumps, rhythm sections and technical track features built inside the stadium bowl to create a visually spectacular under-lights experience.
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says the event will be a significant entertainment highlight and attract many visitors to the city.
“Auckland has a strong reputation for hosting world-class events, and AUSX Supercross is precisely the type of high-energy spectacle that draws people to the region and elevates Auckland’s profile internationally.
“Welcoming the world’s best Supercross riders to North Harbour Stadium, along with the homecoming of Auckland’s own Cole Davies, is a tremendous moment for fans and the city alike. Events like this boost our visitor economy, fill hotels, restaurants, and venues, and reinforce Auckland’s status as a premier destination for major sports and entertainment.” Fans can also expect two days of Fan Fest and pit party experiences, including rider signings, live music, fan zones, giveaways, partner activations and behind-the-scenes access across Halloween weekend — positioning AUSX Auckland as one of New Zealand’s biggest live entertainment events of the year.
SMX WORLD CHAMPION Jo Shimoda TO MAKE 450cc SUPERCROSS DEBUT AT AUSX OPEN
Japanese Supercross star also confirmed for AUSX Perth as tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster
Japanese motocross and supercross star, Jo Shimoda from the Honda HRC Progressive team has been confirmed to make his premier 450cc Supercross debut at the 2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Open, presented by Monster Energy, on Saturday 7 November, before returning to the 250cc class for the 2027 AMA Supercross season.
Shimoda will race the Boost Mobile AUSX Open, Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday 7 November before heading west to compete at the Boost Mobile AUSX championship round in Perth at HBF Park on Saturday 14 November.
The announcement comes as tickets officially go on sale for the 2026 Championship, with fans now able to secure their seats to see Shimoda in action alongside some of the biggest names in world Supercross.
Shimoda has established himself as one of the sport’s premier international competitors through multiple race wins and championship success on the world stage, including securing the 250cc SuperMotocross World Championship in 2025, edging out Haiden Deegan in the process.
Shimoda joins a growing international rider line-up already confirmed for the 2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship, including Ken Roczen (Auckland and Geelong), Dean Wilson and Cole Davies (Auckland and Geelong)
“Australia has always been on my radar as a place to visit and to compete and to be making my 450 debut there makes it even more special. I had some experience racing the 450cc at Motocross of Nations last year and went well, so I expect to be racing for the win in November. I’m fired up to race in Geelong and Perth, before switching back to the 250cc to prepare for the 2027 season in USA. It’s going to be a lot of fun!”— Jo Shimoda
“It’s incredible to be able to announce a huge talent like Jo (Shimoda) is one of the most exciting young riders in the world and we’re incredibly proud to welcome him to Australia for AUSX Open Geelong and AUSX Perth.
Adding a Japanese talent of Jo’s calibre further showcases the global spread of supercross talent, competing with us this year. With riders from Germany, USA, New Zealand, Scotland, France and now Japan, we can’t wait for this October and November.”— Adam Bailey, CEO, AUSX Supercross
2026 MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS CHAMPION Ken Roczen, CONFIRMED FOR AUSX AUCKLAND – TICKETS ON SALE NOW
AMA 450cc Supercross Champion joins 250cc Champion and Kiwi superstar, Cole Davies for New Zealand’s biggest ever Supercross event
New Zealand Supercross fans are set for what will arguably be the biggest international rider line-up ever assembled on Kiwi soil, with current AMA Supercross Champion Ken Roczen officially confirmed for the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship presented by Monster Energy at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium on Saturday 31 October, 2026.
The announcement comes as tickets go on sale for the highly anticipated stadium spectacular, marking another major milestone for the return of world-class Supercross to New Zealand for the first time since 2019.
Roczen’s championship victory, secured in Salt Lake City, Utah in May, at the conclusion of the 17-round AMA championship completed one of the most celebrated comeback stories in modern motorsport. After suffering a devastating arm injury in 2017 that many believed would end his career, he endured years of surgeries, setbacks and rehabilitation before returning to the top of the sport.
His appearance at the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship presented by Monster Energy in Auckland gives Kiwi fans, potentially their only opportunity to see the current AMA Supercross Champion compete on New Zealand soil at the peak of his career.
“Winning the AMA Supercross Championship this year was one of the proudest moments of my career. It’s been a long journey to get back to the top and something I never take for granted. New Zealand has always had passionate Supercross fans and I’m excited to be heading to Auckland for AUSX. Racing alongside riders like Cole Davies and competing in front of Kiwi fans is going to be something special. I can’t wait to get there.” — Ken Roczen – 2026 AMA Supercross 450SX Champion
Joining Roczen will be New Zealand’s own Cole Davies, the North Shore-born sensation whose meteoric rise through the American Supercross ranks has captivated fans around the world. The 18-year-old recently claimed the AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship, cementing his status as one of the sport’s most exciting young stars and setting the stage for a dream homecoming appearance just minutes from where he grew up.
Returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2019, and proudly supported by Auckland Council Events, AUSX Supercross will transform North Harbour Stadium into a world-class Supercross battleground, with 6,000 tonnes of dirt, the world’s best riders, FMX stunts, pyro, music, fan experiences and a packed night of high-energy entertainment set to deliver one of the biggest Supercross and action sports events staged in New Zealand history.
AUSX CEO Adam Bailey said securing Roczen for Auckland represented another significant step in elevating the event’s international status: “Being able to secure an icon like Ken Roczen to compete in Auckland for his first and potentially last time, is such an amazing honour. For fans of the sport and anyone interested in witnessing one of the world’s best ever dirt biking talents – this may be the only opportunity on New Zealand soil and will be a night you do not want to miss. We cannot wait to share what we have in store for October 31!”
Designed as more than just a sporting event, AUSX Auckland promises a full-scale live entertainment experience featuring stadium production, insand freestyle motocross stunts, electric atmosphere, access to the superstar riders, fan activations and immersive experiences built for people and families of all ages.
Fans can also expect two days of Fan Festival fun across Halloween weekend.
Additional international riders, news and major event announcements will be revealed in coming weeks as AUSX Auckland continues building toward one of the biggest Supercross and action sports events ever staged in New Zealand.
Tickets for Boost Mobile AUSX Auckland Supercross presented by Monster Energy are on sale now via www.ausxsupercross.com.au.