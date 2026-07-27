On Sunday, we got the post-race “Podcast Notes” email from the SMX Media team (PR for the series) after the completion of the eighth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The notes included several incidents reviewed that both resulted in penalties and some that did NOT result in penalties. So, first the incidents that resulted in penalties, then the non-penalized incidents.

Reviews Resulting in Penalties

450 B Qualifying 2 - Race direction reviewed rider #734 (Briggs) for jumping on red cross/light in section 20. Resulting in loss of fast lap.

450 B Qualifying 2 - Race direction reviewed rider #572 (Warda) for jumping on red cross/light in section 20. Resulting in loss of fast lap.

250 Moto 1 - Race direction reviewed rider #71 (Mumford) for off track in section 10 (no advantage gained). Resulting in one rider license point.

450 Moto 2 - Race direction reviewed rider #1 (Lawrence) for gaining an advantage while off track in section 6. Resulting in loss of 1 position. Moves from 2 nd to 3 rd in Moto 2 (2 nd overall).

450 Moto 2 - Race direction reviewed rider #26 (Prado) for off track section 10 (no advantage gained). Resulting in one rider license point.

Here is what Jett Lawrence said in the post-race press conference on the penalty, along with a clip of the incident and explanation from Mike Pelletier, the AMA director of racing: