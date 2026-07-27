Watch: 250 and 450 Video Highlights from Washougal National
July 27, 2026, 9:25am
Watch the video highlights from the Washougal National.
In the 250 Class, Cole Davies (1-1) took the overall win over Ryder DiFrancesco (2-2) and Chance Hymas (3-3). Levi Kitchen (6-6) for fifth overall continues to lead the championship standings as Davies retakes second place from Julien Beaumer (8-5 for sixth overall on the day).
In the 450 Class, it was Hunter Lawrence (2-1) taking the win over Jett Lawrence (1-3) and Haiden Deegan (4-2). Hunter Lawrence continues to lead the championship standings! Watch the highlights below.
Video Highlights
Results
Motocross
Washougal - 250July 25, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|2 - 2
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|3 - 3
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|4
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|5 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|6 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250
Motocross
Washougal - 450July 25, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 3
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|3 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|5 - 5
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|293
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|286
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|268
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|238
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|230
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|367
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|355
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|298
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|269
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|252