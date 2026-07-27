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  1. Julien Beaumer
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  3. Levi Kitchen
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450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
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  1. Cole Davies
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Chance Hymas
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Watch: 250 and 450 Video Highlights from Washougal National

July 27, 2026, 9:25am
Watch: 250 and 450 Video Highlights from Washougal National
Washougal, WA WashougalAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Watch the video highlights from the Washougal National.

In the 250 Class, Cole Davies (1-1) took the overall win over Ryder DiFrancesco (2-2) and Chance Hymas (3-3). Levi Kitchen (6-6) for fifth overall continues to lead the championship standings as Davies retakes second place from Julien Beaumer (8-5 for sixth overall on the day).

In the 450 Class, it was Hunter Lawrence (2-1) taking the win over Jett Lawrence (1-3) and Haiden Deegan (4-2). Hunter Lawrence continues to lead the championship standings! Watch the highlights below.

Video Highlights

Results

Motocross

Washougal - 250

July 25, 2026
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 2 - 2 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 3 - 3 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
4 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 5 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 6 - 6 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Motocross

Washougal - 450

July 25, 2026
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 3 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 3 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 5 - 5 Ducati Desmo 450MX
Full Results

Championship Standings 

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 293
2Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 286
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 268
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 238
5Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 230
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 367
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 355
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 298
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 269
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 252
Full Standings
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