Washougal Review Podcast: Does Hunter Have This Now? Plus: The Jett Penalty, Prado's Season, Davies Win and Kitchen's Starts July 27, 2026, 9:00am Steve Matthes Jason Thomas Jason WeigandtEditorial Director Home Motocross Multimedia Video Racer X Race Review Podcast Racer X Pulp 2026 Washougal Pro Motocross Review Podcast with Weege, Matthes, and JT Washougal, WA WashougalAMA Pro Motocross Championship Matthes, Weege and JT get together to discuss yet another Lawrence win, the nutty 250 Class, and more. Thanks to Fly Racing, use the code Pulpmx to save there, Renthal, Maxxis, Race Tech, Motosport.com, On-X Maps, Brunt Work Wear- use the code Pulpmxshow to save there.