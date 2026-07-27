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Washougal Review Podcast: Does Hunter Have This Now? Plus: The Jett Penalty, Prado's Season, Davies Win and Kitchen's Starts

July 27, 2026, 9:00am
Washougal, WA WashougalAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Matthes, Weege and JT get together to discuss yet another Lawrence win, the nutty 250 Class, and more.

Thanks to Fly Racing, use the code Pulpmx to save there, Renthal, Maxxis, Race Tech, Motosport.com, On-X Maps, Brunt Work Wear- use the code Pulpmxshow to save there.

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