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Full Schedule

Davies, DiFrancesco, Lawrences, Deegan, and More Talk Washougal

July 27, 2026, 10:40am
Washougal, WA WashougalAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Check out the full post-race press conference from the Washougal National. 

Riders featured include:
250 Class: Cole Davies (1-1 for the overall win), Ryder DiFrancesco (2-2 for second overall), Chance Hymas (3-3 for third overall), Levi Kitchen (6-6 for fifth overall and points leader), plus 250 winning team manager Wil Hahn (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing).

450 Class: Hunter Lawrence (2-1 for the overall win), Jett Lawrence (1-3 for second overall), and Haiden Deegan (4-2 for third overall), plus 450 winning team manager Lars Lindstrom (Honda HRC Progressive).

Motocross

Washougal - 250

July 25, 2026
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 2 - 2 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 3 - 3 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Results
Motocross

Washougal - 450

July 25, 2026
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 3 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
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