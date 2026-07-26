The gate dropped on round eight of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship over the weekend in Washougal, Washington, and once again, the action was tremendous. Cole Davies answered the call after the previous round’s disaster, The Lawrences traded wins, and the weather was the best it’s been there in years, which ended up having an effect on the racing itself. To better understand everything that happened, we sent questions to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

The weather in Washougal was amazing, with temperatures staying in the low to mid-70s for most of the day under a mostly overcast sky. How did that affect the performance of the riders? Were there any specific riders who especially benefitted?

What a great weekend on the weather front! I don’t know that it really effected anyone specifically but I do believe that the fittest riders suffer a bit as they can’t use their fitness to their advantage. On the hottest/hardest days, those who can continue to push late in the moto can make up huge amounts of time. What could be a small advantage on the lap time chart on the third lap can easily be a four-five second advantage in the last few laps because of fatigue. Fitness is a bit less impactful when the highs are in the 70s.

Did the track develop any differently due to the lack of heat and sun?

Yes, it was a bit less hard packed and dusty but in the final moto, the prototypical Washougal was appearing. The section Jett Lawrence crashed in had hardened and had become very slippery. It’s a coup that the scoop tire was still usable but it was starting to deteriorate in the waning laps of the second 450 moto.