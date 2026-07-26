Hunter Lawrence Extends Points Lead, Cole Davies Perfect, and More From the Washougal National

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (July 25, 2026) – The Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, made its final visit to the West Coast for Round 25 of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship, where the tricky forest setting of the Pacific Northwest’s Washougal MX Park challenged the world’s best racers. The FLY Racing Washougal National Presented by Peterson CAT also signified the series’ annual Military Appreciation Race, which added to the fanfare of the event with military inspired graphics, gear, and special ceremonies celebrating the men and women of the Armed Forces. The most ideal weather conditions of the season greeted the field, which led to another impactful afternoon of racing that saw Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence [#96] add to his 450SMX Class points lead following his fifth win of the season. In the 250SMX Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies [#37] made a resounding return to the top of the podium with a dominant 1-1 effort, moving back within striking distance in the title fight a week removed from his worst outing of the season.

450 Class

Timed Qualifying

The morning sessions served as another progressive step for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan [#38] as he sat atop the time sheets for the first time following a stellar lap of 2:08.223 in the first session that held through the session. He was followed by Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks [#36] who enjoyed his best-ever qualifying result with a 2:05.581. Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence [#1] rounded out the top three [2:08.702], with Hunter Lawrence in fourth [2:08.748]. The top four were separated by a mere half second.

Moto 1 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]

Deegan carried the momentum into the first gate drop of the afternoon as he led the field to the holeshot, only to lose traction in the next corner and drop to the tail end of the field. That allowed Jett Lawrence to assume the lead with Hunter Lawrence in tow. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado [#26] started third.

As the top three quickly pulled away from the field through the opening five minutes, Deegan did well to make a quick recovery from his misfortune and found his way into the top 10.