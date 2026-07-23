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Updates on Fineis, Haarup, Brown, Gordon, and More For Washougal National

Updates on Fineis, Haarup, Brown, Gordon, and More For Washougal National

July 23, 2026, 1:00pm
Washougal, WA WashougalAMA Pro Motocross Championship

The eighth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the Washougal National in Washougal, Washington. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Cooper went down hard at Hangtown and sustained a concussion. He hasn’t raced since and will miss Washougal.

Christian Craig – Back | Out

Craig went down at Southwick and suffered a T-3 spinous process fracture. He’ll miss Washougal but is hoping to be back for the final three races.

Mark Fineis – Arm | In

Fineis crashed in the second moto at Spring Creek and had to get some stitches on his left elbow. He’s in for Washougal.

Mikkel Haarup – Nose | In

Haarup went down at Spring Creek and broke his nose. He’s in for Washougal.

Aaron Plessinger – Tailbone | TBD

Plessinger went down at RedBud and is recovering from a tailbone injury. He hasn’t raced since, and it seems unlikely he’d line up for Washougal, but at time of posting we hadn’t received official confirmation on his status for the weekend.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver. There’s a chance he returns for the final three rounds.

Chase Sexton – Knee | Out

Sexton tore his ACL on media day at Thunder Valley. He’s out for the year.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | TBD

Stewart tweaked his knee at Pala and hasn’t raced since. He’s back riding, but at time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Washougal.

250 Class

Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | In

Brown will return to racing at Washougal after breaking his collarbone and dislocating his wrist in Birmingham.

Deacon Denno – Collarbone | Out

Denno broke his collarbone at Southwick. He’s out for Washougal.

Caden Dudney - Banged Up | In

The Yamaha Star Racing rider was one of many riders involved in the first turn pileup at Spring Creek, but he announced on his Instagram that he will race Washougal. 

Landen Gordon – Banged Up | In

Gordon missed Spring Creek after a nasty crash at Southwick. He’ll be back at Washougal.

Landen Gordon is back after missing Spring Creek.
Landen Gordon is back after missing Spring Creek. Align Media

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker had a bad crash at High Point and injured his shoulder. He’s out for the season.

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley is looking to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs after breaking his humerus at High Point.

Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out

McAdoo is currently sidelined due to a fractured hand sustained in Salt Lake City. He’s out for Washougal.

Nick Romano – Back | Out

Romano is out with a compression fracture to his T-6 vertebrae and an acute fracture to his T-5 vertebrae sustained at Southwick. He’s out for Washougal.

Romano hasn't raced since this moment at Southwick.
Romano hasn't raced since this moment at Southwick. Align Media

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock is out for the season with an injured lunate bone.

Jo Shimoda – Collarbone, Head | Out

Shimoda broke his collarbone and sustained a concussion during qualifying at Southwick. The goal is to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll is currently sidelined after he injured his right Achilles before Hangtown.

Enzo Temmerman – Concussion | Out

Temmerman sustained a concussion at High Point and hasn’t been on the bike since. He’s out for Washougal.

Max Vohland – Hand | Out

Vohland is looking to return to action at Unadilla after fracturing his hand at High Point.

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