Updates on Fineis, Haarup, Brown, Gordon, and More For Washougal National

The eighth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the Washougal National in Washougal, Washington. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450 Class
Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out
Cooper went down hard at Hangtown and sustained a concussion. He hasn’t raced since and will miss Washougal.
Christian Craig – Back | Out
Craig went down at Southwick and suffered a T-3 spinous process fracture. He’ll miss Washougal but is hoping to be back for the final three races.
Mark Fineis – Arm | In
Fineis crashed in the second moto at Spring Creek and had to get some stitches on his left elbow. He’s in for Washougal.
Mikkel Haarup – Nose | In
Haarup went down at Spring Creek and broke his nose. He’s in for Washougal.
Aaron Plessinger – Tailbone | TBD
Plessinger went down at RedBud and is recovering from a tailbone injury. He hasn’t raced since, and it seems unlikely he’d line up for Washougal, but at time of posting we hadn’t received official confirmation on his status for the weekend.
Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out
Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver. There’s a chance he returns for the final three rounds.
Chase Sexton – Knee | Out
Sexton tore his ACL on media day at Thunder Valley. He’s out for the year.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | TBD
Stewart tweaked his knee at Pala and hasn’t raced since. He’s back riding, but at time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Washougal.
250 Class
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | In
Brown will return to racing at Washougal after breaking his collarbone and dislocating his wrist in Birmingham.
Deacon Denno – Collarbone | Out
Denno broke his collarbone at Southwick. He’s out for Washougal.
Caden Dudney - Banged Up | In
The Yamaha Star Racing rider was one of many riders involved in the first turn pileup at Spring Creek, but he announced on his Instagram that he will race Washougal.
Landen Gordon – Banged Up | In
Gordon missed Spring Creek after a nasty crash at Southwick. He’ll be back at Washougal.
Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out
Hammaker had a bad crash at High Point and injured his shoulder. He’s out for the season.
Derek Kelley – Arm | Out
Kelley is looking to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs after breaking his humerus at High Point.
Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out
McAdoo is currently sidelined due to a fractured hand sustained in Salt Lake City. He’s out for Washougal.
Nick Romano – Back | Out
Romano is out with a compression fracture to his T-6 vertebrae and an acute fracture to his T-5 vertebrae sustained at Southwick. He’s out for Washougal.
Coty Schock – Wrist | Out
Schock is out for the season with an injured lunate bone.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone, Head | Out
Shimoda broke his collarbone and sustained a concussion during qualifying at Southwick. The goal is to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll is currently sidelined after he injured his right Achilles before Hangtown.
Enzo Temmerman – Concussion | Out
Temmerman sustained a concussion at High Point and hasn’t been on the bike since. He’s out for Washougal.
Max Vohland – Hand | Out
Vohland is looking to return to action at Unadilla after fracturing his hand at High Point.