Mikkel Haarup's strong season in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship took a hit on Saturday at the seventh round. The 5.11 Triumph Racing Factory Team rider had a crash in the first moto and broke his nose, ending that moto so he could seek medical attention. Then he actually lined up for the second moto but unfortunately suffered a mechanical issue and did not finish that moto either. He officially scored 40-40 for 40th overall.

Before this rough weekend in Minnesota, Haarup had finished inside the top 15 overall in the previous six races this summer, landing a season-best seventh overall twice (High Point and RedBud rounds).

Here is what Haarup said after the race via Triumph's post-race press release: