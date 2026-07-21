FMX Star Julien Vanstippen: “I'm just living the dream every day”

As Vanstippen continued to evolve and improve as a motocross racer, things ultimately started to become more serious, and he started to line up and compete against some of Belgium's fastest and most talented motocross racers.

“It started to get serious when I was racing the 85," said Vanstippen. "I won the Belgian Championship and went straight from the 85 to the 250F. At that time, my dad went bankrupt, so it was really tough with the money. Going to the 125, if you want to be good, you need to spend money on the bikes and stuff. So, we just switched from 85 to 250. From there, I was racing in the Belgian Championship in the best class. I was racing with all the best guys. I was racing the GP guys, too. I was racing Jeffrey Herlings, Antonio Cairoli, Kevin Strijbos, and Ken De Dycker.”

“When I was 15 years old, I raced in the 250 class. The first year was real fast and stuff, so I was kind of struggling. When I turned 16, that was my best year. I was really fast. Then I did EMX250. Like I said before, I was struggling with money, so I had a completely stock bike. When you race EMX250, everybody has got a tuned bike. I was always starting last because of the bike and making my way up from the back of the field. When I was 18 years old, I switched to MX1, and I was riding the 350 against the 450s. Then when I turned 20, I was racing the French Championship, obviously trying to get to MXGP. I kept racing one more year, and at the same time, I started doing a lot of freestyle BMX. I loved the spirits of the freestyle, you know? In freestyle, when you do new tricks, people are stoked for you. It's not like motocross when you win a race; people are not stoked for you. They're pissed and jealous. I didn't really like that part of motocross, and I see myself better in the freestyle world. Then I said to myself, 'Okay, maybe I stop motocross to do BMX.' I was doing a lot of BMX and stuff. From there, I went into the freestyle motocross. I started jumping the ramp and then some small gaps. Then I started doing a couple of tricks and then even more tricks. It was 2016, and I was just doing freestyle motocross. Then I started doing some shows. I started traveling the world a lot and started doing some shows here and there in France and Spain. I went to Mumbai; I went to Saudi Arabia. I went everywhere. That's what I wanted to do. Racing had this stress, and I didn't like it. Freestyle, you have the stress, for sure, because you don't want to crash, but it's stress with yourself because you want to do good for the sponsor and stuff. I loved being a part of the big shows. I was riding freestyle motocross for three years. I even did the backflip. That was one of my highlights. From being in these big shows, I wanted to go deeper into the tricks and learn more.

“Then I ended up getting an invite to go to X Games in Japan for Best Whip,” he said. “That was 2022. Right before that, I signed with Monster Energy. I was so stoked. It was a childhood dream. I needed that to get more known in the industry. In the first X Games, I got a Bronze medal straightaway in Moto X Best Whip. I was really good at Whip, but I never imagined myself winning anything. Then when I switched from the two-stroke to the four-stroke, my whip just got better. From there, in 2022, they asked me to come to the U.S. for Best Whip at Axell Hodges' place Slayground. I went there, and I won the Gold medal on the 120 jump.”