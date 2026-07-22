Jake Cannon Re-Signs with Bud Kawasaki for 2027  

The following press release is from Kawasaki:

Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki and Australian teenager Jake Cannon, currently running second in the European EMX250 Championship standings, have sealed a new agreement for their partnership to continue together next season.

It’s never easy to come from the other side of the world to race in Europe, especially when you are just 17 years old, encountering a new environment and a very different lifestyle. Bud Racing has always been prepared to give the opportunity to young riders coming from other parts of the world, and in the wake of US American Darian Sanayei, Chilean Benjamin Garib, and Venezuelan Lorenzo Locurcio, Stephane Dasse signed Jake Cannon at the end of 2024.

Living near the team base at Hossegor, Cannon has made steady progress since his arrival in Europe. He was eighth in the EMX250 final standings last season with one podium result in the UK, has won two rounds of the championship so far this year, and is the main rival of teammate Francisco Garcia. He has made a similar progression in the French championship, moving from fifth to second in the elite series.

Cannon is currently in the USA to contest the next round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at the Southwick National next weekend, and will also enter the World Supercross Championship this season as he prepares for his future. In 2027, Cannon’s main focus will again be on the EMX250 European series, in which the 19 year old will defend the Bud Kawasaki colors.

Jake Cannon:

“I’m very happy to continue for one more season with Bud and Kawasaki, who gave me the chance to race in Europe two years ago. It’s never easy to adapt to new tracks, new people, different food, and so on, but I must say that the team has always been behind me. A lot of progress has been made since last year, but I am excited for more. I have more experience now, and working in the same environment will allow me to get the best results.”

Stephane Dasse (Bud Racing Kawasaki Team Owner):

“We are very happy to continue with Jake [Cannon] for the 2027 season, so he can have another year fighting for the win. He's getting even more used to racing in Europe, and I think it's the right time for him to do one last season in EMX250 to be fully prepared for the next stage of his career. Jake will also be competing in the WSX World Supercross Championship in the 250 Class with us, as his future career could take him to either Europe or the United States. Jake is a great guy, a hard worker, and we really enjoy having him on our team.”

Steve Guttridge (KME Race Planning Manager):