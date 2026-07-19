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Full Schedule

The Post Show! Juju and Chance Break Through Because 250s Are Crazy

July 19, 2026, 3:50pm
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Jason Weigandt and Sarah Whitmore are joined by Adam "Seven Deuce Deuce" Enticknap to get twisted on the Spring Creek National. Lots to talk about with a wild 250 class, and Juju Beaumer's first win, Chance Hymas breakthrough moto, Levi Kitchen re taking the points lead and Cole Davies terrible day. Plus more Lawrence v. Lawrence in the 450s!

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*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

Video: Tom Journet/Rob Filebark

Edit: Rob Filebark

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