The Post Show! Juju and Chance Break Through Because 250s Are Crazy

Jason Weigandt and Sarah Whitmore are joined by Adam "Seven Deuce Deuce" Enticknap to get twisted on the Spring Creek National. Lots to talk about with a wild 250 class, and Juju Beaumer's first win, Chance Hymas breakthrough moto, Levi Kitchen re taking the points lead and Cole Davies terrible day. Plus more Lawrence v. Lawrence in the 450s!

ABOUT TWISTED TEA Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted!

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

Video: Tom Journet/Rob Filebark

Edit: Rob Filebark