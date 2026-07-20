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  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
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  3. Cole Davies
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450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Jett Lawrence
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  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Chance Hymas
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  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
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  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Camden McLellan
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Sat Jul 25
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Sun Jul 26
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Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

July 20, 2026, 6:00am
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 7 (of 11) - Spring Creek National in Minnesota

Motocross

Spring Creek - 250

July 18, 2026
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 1 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 9 - 1 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 8 - 2 Kawasaki KX250
4 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 3 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 11 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
6 Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States 7 - 7 Kawasaki KX250
7 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 5 - 10 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
8 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 6 - 11 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
9 Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States 10 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Lux Turner Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 15 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Julien Beaumer (KTM)
Julien Beaumer (KTM) Align Media
Motocross

Spring Creek - 450

July 18, 2026
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 5 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 3 - 4 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
5 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 5 - 8 Ducati Desmo 450MX
6 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 13 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 7 - 9 Ducati Desmo 450MX
8 Benny Bloss Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO United States 10 - 10 Beta 450 RX
9 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 15 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
10 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 14 - 7 Triumph TF 450-X
Full Results
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
Hunter Lawrence (Honda) Align Media

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 261
2Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 237
3Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 236
4Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 199
5Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 194
6Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 194
7Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 190
8Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 153
9Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker 		Bainbridge, PA United States 134
10Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 122
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 320
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 310
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 258
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 231
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 221
6Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 206
7Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 180
8Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 153
9Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 149
10Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 126
Full Standings
WMX

WMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 132
2Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 123
3Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 102
4Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen Riverside, CA United States 101
5Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia 99
6Emma Milesevic Emma Milesevic Australia Australia 83
7Piper Bell Piper Bell Sault Sainte Marie, MI United States 77
8Lotte Van Drunen Lotte Van Drunen The Netherlands The Netherlands 74
9Lilly-Ann Pettus Lilly-Ann Pettus Hanceville, AL United States 74
10Ava Silvestri Ava Silvestri Redwood City, CA United States 59
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 12 (of 19) - MXGP of Great Britain 

MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MX2

July 19, 2026
Foxhills
Swindon, United Kingdom United Kingdom
Rider Motos Bike
1 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 1 - 1 Triumph
2 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 2 - 2 KTM
3 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 4 - 3 Triumph
4 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 4 Husqvarna
5 Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 6 - 7 KTM
6 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 5 - 8 Yamaha
7 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 8 - 6 Yamaha
8 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 10 - 5 KTM
9 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 7 - 9 Honda
10 Maxime Grau Maxime Grau France 11 - 10 Honda
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP

July 19, 2026
Foxhills
Swindon, United Kingdom United Kingdom
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 3 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 2 - 3 Yamaha
4 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 4 - 4 Honda
5 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 5 - 5 KTM
6 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 8 - 7 KTM
7 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 9 - 8 Honda
8 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia 7 - 11 KTM
9 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 6 - 12 Yamaha
10 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 14 - 6 Honda
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 568
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 557
3Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 521
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 501
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 477
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 434
7Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 352
8Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 336
9Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 307
10Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 253
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 555
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 494
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 452
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 392
6Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 378
7Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 375
8Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 317
9Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 273
10Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 273
Full Standings

Triple Crown Series 

Round 6 (of 8) - Sand Del Lee MX in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings

American National Enduro 

Through Round 6

Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 7

Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 166
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 154
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 153
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
5Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 141
6Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 106
7Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 102
8Grant Baylor Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 102
9Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 99
10Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 91
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 205
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 196
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 196
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 173
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 132
6Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 109
7Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 104
8Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
9Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 224
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 224
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 219
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 136
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 126
6Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 116
7Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 91
9Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 77
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 54
Full Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Deacon Denno (Triumph)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Ryan Breece (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Luciano Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class

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