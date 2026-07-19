Hunter Lawrence Sweeps Motos at Spring Creek to Reclaim Pro Motocross Championship Points Lead

Moto 1 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]

The first moto for the premier class got underway with Jett Lawrence, Deegan, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado [#26] alongside one another entering the first turn. As the trio pushed wide with Lawrence on the inside, Deegan lost traction with his front tire and went down, which pushed Prado off track. That allowed Hunter Lawrence to slip past everyone on the inside to grab the holeshot and early lead over Jett, with Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia [#51] in third. Deegan reentered at the tail end of the field.

Hunter Lawrence opened up a four-second lead over Jett through the first 10 minutes of the moto as the pair pulled away from Barcia and the rest of the field by nearly 20 seconds. Barcia, meanwhile, was engaged in a spirited battle for third with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire [#24]. After a brief fight, Hampshire took control of the position.

The top three remained unchanged through the remainder of the moto, as Hunter Lawrence eventually moved out more than 10 seconds clear of Jett, with Hampshire settling in more than 30 seconds back in third. Deegan, meanwhile, was on a torrid charge through the field following his opening lap crash. The rookie impressed as he carved through the star-studded field. As the moto reached its final laps, he was able to break into the top five.

Hunter Lawrence rode to a dominant wire-to-wire win, his seventh moto triumph of the season, by a margin of 16.8 seconds over Jett. Hampshire finished well back in third, with Deegan fourth and Barcia fifth.

Moto 2 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]

The final moto of the day began with another tremendous start for Hunter Lawrence, who slotted ahead of Jett to sweep the holeshots. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb [#2] started third.

Jett applied heavy pressure on the opening lap to try and take the lead from Hunter, which allowed the siblings to pull away from the field. Behind them, Prado made the move around Webb for third, as Hampshire followed through into fourth. Deegan then made the move on his teammate for fifth. It wasn’t long before Deegan stormed past Hampshire for fourth.

Back out front, Hunter Lawrence weathered the pressure of Jett to assert his hold of the lead and establish a two-second gap within the first five minutes. However, Jett regrouped and proceeded to mount another attack just a couple minutes later.

A sibling battle for the lead unfolded as the moto neared the end of its opening 10 minutes. Jett looked for alternate lines and attempted to create passing opportunities at several areas of the track, only for Hunter to fend him off. Jett’s patience and persistence eventually paid off as he made the pass stick. At this point, they sat more than 10 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

With the Lawrences well out front, a battle for third took shape between Prado and Deegan. The Yamaha rider waited for his opportunity and made quick work of a pass to take control of third. He faced a deficit of nearly 16 seconds to the Lawrences.

Jett Lawrence appeared to have the race well in hand with a lead of more than seven seconds inside the final 10 minutes, but lost traction on the face of a jump and went down. As he fell, the handlebar of his Honda appeared to get stuck in his boot, which hindered his ability to get up. As Hunter reclaimed hold of the lead, Jett eventually got back on his bike, but dropped to fifth place, more than 40 seconds behind the lead. That moved Deegan into second while a battle for third unfolded between Prado and Hampshire.

With the lead in hand, Hunter Lawrence cruised to his eighth moto win of the season by 15.4 seconds over Deegan to complete the sweep. The battle for third between Prado and Hampshire continued down to the final turn, with the Spaniard securing the final podium spot. Jett Lawrence followed in fifth.