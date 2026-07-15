Yes, I know why. I understand that the USA riders practice and race supercross for most of the year and they definitely aren't hammering sand tracks as often as the European-based riders. But it’s always been that way and for decades, but somehow the USA riders were the best in SX AND MX, anway. It’s just different now.

Another example: An amateur racer working with Jake Weimer, named Sawyer Geick dominated the 85cc class at Loretta’s last year and has a bright future. Props to him and his family, they headed to Europe to do some EMX 125 races and yes, it’s an adjustment and he got beat pretty badly by a lot of riders and I think didn’t qualify at a round. It was a just a couple of races, things happen, but this is theoretically the best 85 rider in the USA and he struggled.

Folks in the USA are trying to adjust. In the last few years we've seen longer motos at the top amateur races, introducing SMX Next at some nationals (more are needed though) and of course at supercross, as well. This has reduced the importance of Loretta Lynn’s as "only" race that teams are using to scout riders. At least Loretta's has long motos on a rough track in the heat, some other amateur races used to be super short on really smooth tracks, and clearly that wasn't helping anyone. Again, some of those other races are now running longer motos. Changes are coming, as I've explained, and maybe we'll see more of the SMX Next races. We might see the USA riders grab the mantle back as best in the world at SX and MX and there’s always going to be the superstars like Haiden Deegan who will rise to the occasion no matter what but to me, the American system didn’t change fast enough with the times and we’re seeing the Euros just flat out be better in motocross.

Also, I don’t need to point out Team USA’s MXDN results lately, right? This is a country of 300 million and it's a struggle to find three riders to go and compete against countries that are way smaller!

So, to recap, I believe this is the best series in the world and you can just look at all the countries that were represented at Southwick or at the nationals in general as to why. But America, well, we’ve got some catching up to do when it comes to actually winning these motocross races. See you guys at Anaheim though!

Okay, back to Southwick!

Is anyone worried a bit about the Lawrences and them crashing here seemingly a lot? I’m not exactly hitting the panic button here but Hunter and Jett both crashed this week, Jett crashed twice last week, Hunter crashed once (not his fault but still), Hunter crashed three times in Lakewood and there’s probably some I’m forgetting in there. It’s just unusual from the Aussie brothers, that’s all.