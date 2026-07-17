Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
MXGP of
South Africa
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 18
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jul 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 25
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 26
News
Full Schedule

Spring Creek National Press Day Raw Riding Footage with Tomac, Barcia, Hampshire, Kitchen, Cairoli, & More

July 17, 2026, 4:10pm
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Check out some raw riding footage from Tom Journet's camera here at Spring Creek Motocross Park ahead of the seventh round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Featured riders include: Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, RJ Hampshire, Antonio Cairoli, Levi Kitchen, Casey Cochran, Daxton Bennick, Ryder DiFrancesco, Henry Miller, and more. 

Video/edit/hosting: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. 

Spring Creek Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
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