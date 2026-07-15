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RedBud
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  1. Hunter Lawrence
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  1. Cole Davies
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MXGP of
South Africa
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MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
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Motocross
Southwick
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450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
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250 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cole Davies
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Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 18
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450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
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  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Chance Hymas
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MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jul 19
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Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 25
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Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 26
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Full Schedule

The Sacha Hero Ride! But Is The Sport Getting Too Fast?

July 15, 2026, 5:45pm
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Jason Weigandt reflects on the legendary weekend for Sacha Coenen at Southwick, and his attempts to overcome a collarbone injury and keep racing for the MX2 Championship in MXGP. Also: the sport keeps getting better from a speed perspective, as all sports do. Is it time to find a way to slow it down?

Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Fly Racing, Yamaha Throttle Jockey, and Racer X. Yoshimura has the exhaust you need for your bike. Yamaha has a full line of awesome products at YamahaMotorsports.com FlyRacing.com has all the info on the new Blueprint line of protection. Check it out. Then head to yamaha.us/RacerX and use the code RacerXpod26 for 15% off your purchase of $100 or more. And check out ThrottleJockey.com and save 15% off until the end of July. Use the code: TJ1776 and save on their awesome line of retro stickers, graphics and seat covers!

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