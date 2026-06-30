FIM World Junior Cup Welcomes the Stars of Tomorrow, Including Team USA, This Weekend

It's July 4th weekend, and there actually is a Team USA in competition. A squad of young racers are over in the Czech Republic as part of the annual FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday. Here's the latest info courtesy of a press release from InFront Moto Racing.

THE STARS OF TOMORROW DESCEND ON HISTORIC JININ FOR THE FIM JUNIOR MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

JININ (Czech Republic) 1 July 2026 – The world’s brightest young Motocross talents are bound for the Czech Republic this weekend as the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship arrives at the historic circuit of Jinín on the 4th & 5th of July, with all the action from Sunday’s finals broadcast LIVE on MXGP-TV.com! Fans across the globe can cheer on their nation’s riders from home and discover the names that could shape the future of the sport.

A record-breaking entry underlines the event’s booming global appeal, with more than 282 riders from 40 nations descending on Jinín – 100 in the 125cc Junior World Championship, 94 in the 85cc class, and 88 in the 65cc Junior World Cup. Alongside host nation Czech Republic and European powerhouses such as France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Spain and Great Britain, riders from the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, South Africa, Colombia and Costa Rica line up, while Uganda, Mongolia, Israel, Indonesia and the Philippines complete a truly worldwide grid.

Following the devastating earthquake that has struck Venezuela, the Venezuelan Team will be unable to attend the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in Jinín. The entire MXGP paddock stands in solidarity with the riders, their families, and the Venezuelan people as they face this difficult time.

A Circuit Steeped in History

Located in the south-west of the country, around 130km south of Prague and close to the borders of Germany and Austria, Jinín is one of eleven Czech circuits to have hosted World Championship Motocross. Its hard-pack surface is typical of the region and will reward the riders with the technique to master its slick, ever-changing grip.

Jinín staged five Grands Prix between 1995 and 1999 – two in the 125cc class, one 500cc and two 250cc. The roll of honour reads like a who’s who of the sport: Alessio Chiodi (Italy, Yamaha) won the 125cc in 1995; Sébastien Tortelli (France, Kawasaki) took the 125cc in 1996 – the year Paul Malin claimed the opening moto for the only Grand Prix race win of a season that ended with him runner-up in the Championship! Sweden’s Peter Johansson gave Yamaha the 500cc win in 1997 as the venue’s only four-stroke victor, before Germany’s Pit Beirer (Honda) won the 250cc in 1998 and Frenchman Frédéric Bolley (Honda) did likewise in 1999.

The circuit also hosted five Sidecarcross Grands Prix between 1996 and 2008, and in June 2014 welcomed an EMX85 Regional Qualifier won by a certain Jorge Prado in the 85cc class, with Dane Rasmus Pedersen victorious in the 65cc.

Jinín is no stranger to the World Juniors, either, having staged the event twice before. In 2013, Pauls Jonass won the 125cc class, Conrad Mewse the 85cc – with a young Hunter Lawrence second! – and American Aiden Tijero the 65cc, all aboard KTMs. Back in 2005, when the event featured just two classes, Belgium’s Dennis Verbruggen won the 125cc on a Yamaha and England’s Steven Clarke the 85cc on a Suzuki. With that pedigree, this weekend’s winners will be joining illustrious company.

The Format

The two-day event splits Qualifying on Saturday 4th July from the main Championship races on Sunday 5th July. Each of the three classes – 125cc, 85cc and 65cc – will be divided into two groups for Free and Qualifying Practice, with Saturday’s programme closing with the Last Chance Races for those who miss out on automatic qualification. An additional race for each class will take place on Sunday morning for all the riders no qialified for the main races on Sunday. Adding to the racing experience for the young riders making the trip to Jinin. Every race will be broadcast LIVE on MXGP-TV.com on Sunday. Let’s take a closer look at the leading contenders in each class.

MX125

The fastest and most prestigious class of the weekend brings together the riders closest to professional careers, and with 100 riders entered, Saturday’s Qualifying will be a brutal test, as more than half the field will not make it through to Sunday. The form guide points firmly towards the regulars of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Championship, many of whom MXGP fans will already know well.

Austria’s Moritz Ernecker arrives as the man to beat, holding the EMX125 red plate after a remarkably consistent campaign, with his compatriot Ricardo Bauer his closest challenger in the series and a proven front-runner. France’s Sleny Goyer, the 2024 EMX85 Champion, sits third in the standings and should relish the hard-pack, while the depth behind them is huge: Denmark’s Bertram Thorius and Switzerland’s Emil Ziemer are joined by a cluster of Italian hard-pack specialists in David Cracco, Edoardo Riganti, Riccardo Pini, Gennaro Utech and Andrea Uccellini, all inside the EMX125 top eleven and dangerous on a surface that suits their technique. France’s Liam Bruneau, a top-five finisher at Romagné last year, Denmark’s Storm Maymann and Switzerland’s Ryan Oppliger add further established speed.

The wildcards are a glittering group of graduates from last year’s 85cc class. Reigning 85cc World Champion Rafael Mennillo of France steps up with title-winning pedigree, as does two-time 85cc silver medallist Lucas Leok of Estonia – already tenth in EMX125 – alongside Spain’s Pau Caudet and Australia’s 85cc bronze medallist Seth Thomas. New Zealand’s Levi Townley, the 2024 85cc World Champion, returns from injury and sits inside the EMX125 top fifteen. They carry serious credentials, but on current form they will be stepping into deeper water against the established 125 men. Estonia’s Travis Leok lines up alongside brother Lucas, while a developing Great Britain squad of Brian Gyles, Olly Waters, Harley Marczak and JK Racing Yamaha’s Drew Stock looks to make the step up.

With reigning Champion Mano Faure having moved on, the 125cc crown is there to be claimed by a new name – and whoever takes it will follow former Champions such as Maxime Renaux, Mathis Valin and Jago Geerts onto the path toward the factory ranks.

MX85

This is where promising youngsters start to build serious reputations, and even hopes of a professional career for the very best of them. The clearest favourite may be France’s Mathys Agullo, runner-up in last year’s 65cc World Cup and a rider who caught the eye with the fastest free-practice time at Romagné – the hard-pack of Jinín should suit him perfectly. He steps up alongside fellow 65cc graduates Cohen Jagielski and John Slade of Great Britain, who finished fourth and fifth respectively last year, and Belgium’s Tobe Vandeneynde.

Staying in the class, France’s Tim Lopes – a podium threat in 2025 – returns as a leading contender, as does Latvia’s Martins Cirulis, a Fox Holeshot winner last season. The Netherlands’ Kash Van Hamond, the 2024 65cc World Cup Champion, steps up with a title already to his name, while New Zealand’s Jaggar Townley goes again for Yamaha. Spain’s Izan Rodriguez, South Africa’s Brody Bircher, Britain’s Jett Gardiner, Casey Lister and Harry Dale, and Australia’s Blake Bohannon all arrive with ambitions, and a USA trio of Austin Keller, Chase Brennan and Joey Vicari brings Stateside speed. Italy’s hard-pack specialists – Pietro Riganti, Patrick Manfredotti, Simone Proietti and Antony Montoneri among them – should never be discounted on this surface.

Champions in this class down the years include Ken Roczen, Jeffrey Herlings and Pauls Jonass, and more recently factory-bound stars such as René Hofer and Valerio Lata – an indication of just how much is at stake.

MX65

The youngest warriors will open each block of racing, fighting for their first taste of international recognition outside their domestic scenes. With last year’s World Cup at Romagné decimated by rain – American Kannon Zabojnik taking the title in a single, weather-shortened race – the class arrives in Jinín wide open.

A strong USA contingent looks to continue that momentum, led by Cobra MOTO duo Jax Baker and Yumena Berning, with Carter Holmes and Abshur Hall adding depth. Dutch pair Bas Verspaandonk and Demy Hermes will be among the European front-runners, Verspaandonk having impressed in the EMX65 qualifiers, while Italy’s Daniel Corda – sixth in this class last year – returns with valuable big-stage experience. Spain arrives in numbers through Gines Alacid, Ramon Campos Muñoz and Adan Quesada, and Britain’s Roy Townley carries one of the sport’s most famous surnames. Estonia’s Jaan Aron Vahter, France’s Louka Barbet and Lucas Bos, and Argentina’s Galo Zamarbide add to a global field, while Belgian brothers Oscar and Joshua Goblet underline a class packed with family ties and raw, fearless speed.

65cc winners of the past at this event include Jorge Prado (2011), Jett Lawrence (2014) and Ivano Van Erp (2017) – proof that careers can ignite right here.