In a wide open 250 class, does anyone have the ability to fully and completely seize control of the series? Cole Davies stated his case Saturday at High Point, logging the first 1-1 score anyone has carded so far in 2026.

“It was an unreal day, first in both qualifyings, then both motos I was able to get both moto wins," he said. "Perfect day, felt more like myself. We’re still in this thing so lets fight to the end.”

By the third round of Monster Energy Supercross this year in 250 East, Davies moved from contender to dominant, and the rest of his eastern competitors were left in his wake. That, though, is supercross, where Davies packs otherworldly whoop speed plus talent and technique that leaves the rest of the gate scratching heads. Maybe the biggest question in this 250 Pro Motocross fight is if Cole's talent and technique would translate to a similar speed gap in motocross. Through the first three rounds there were some signs, but Hight Point was a big step.

“To be honest with you, I kind of selfishly thought this would come a little earlier this year,” said Wil Hahn, the 250 team General Manager for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. “But we were so focused on getting those two titles this year in supercross with Cole and Haiden, we really didn’t do a whole lot of outdoors. Then those first races, SoCal and NorCal, those tracks are so different from what we ride during the week.”