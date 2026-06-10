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Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 13
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High Point
Sat Jun 20
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Italy
Sun Jun 21
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Full Schedule

Weege Chats Coenens with Paul Malin

June 10, 2026, 4:30pm
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Jason Weigandt chats with long-time MXGP commentator and Motocross of Nations hero Paul Malin to get the inside scoop on Lucas and Sacha Coenen, who will race this weekend in Thunder Valley. Plus, Weege gives some scoop on the Chase Sexton situation at Monster Energy Kawasaki, and Cole Davies' underappreciated moto win at Hangtown.

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