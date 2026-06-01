It was a wet one at the MXGP of Germany, with tricky conditions and lots of mistakes for the riders. Lucas Coenen pulled both holeshots on his way to winning both motos. Jeffrey Herlings, who came into the weekend only two points behind Coenen suffered a mechanical failure in the first moto. He was able to recover for second in the second moto, but the damage to the championship points was already done.
In MX2 Sasha Coenen also pulled both holesthots, easily winning the first moto. In the second moto he tipped over while leading allowing Mathis Valin to win the moto and the overall, his first ever! Meanwhile Sasha took over the MX2 points lead from Simon Langenfelder.
The full MXGP press release from InFront Moto Racing is below:
Lucas Coenen AND Mathis Valin ARE THE GIANTS OF THE LIQUI MOLY MXGP OF GERMANY!
TEUTSCHENTHAL (Germany) 31st May 2026 – The cacophony of noise from horns, whistles, voices, and of course the chainless chainsaws meant that we could only be in one place – the Talkessel circuit near Teutschenthal for the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany! Round seven of the 2026 FIM World Motocross Championships saw some mixed conditions, a track that had every challenge thrown at it, and some incredible racing action to continue the tradition of the fantastic Germanic atmosphere unique to this classic venue!
The MXGP class was dominated, for the third time this season, by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Championship leader Lucas Coenen, who scored a perfect 1-1 victory and benefitted from problems for his title rivals. Andrea Adamo scored his first MXGP class podium to make it a 1-2 for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and the Honda HRC Petronas teamster Ruben Fernandez climbed onto his first podium of the season with a fighting third overall.
The MX2 class saw an emotional first Grand Prix victory for Mathis Valin, as the young Frenchman took 2-1 race finishes to become the third first-time GP winner this season, also taking the first GP win for his Kawasaki Racing Team MX2 squad in its current form. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Sacha Coenen had to be content with second overall after crashing from the lead in race two, but he can console himself with his new position as the red plate holder after taking the lead of the series. South African star Camden McLellan took a solid third overall for the Triumph Racing Factory Team.
It was a difficult day at the office for many of the fancied runners, and it leaves both of the men’s World Championships in much different shapes than they were in before!
Under much drier conditions, Maxime Renaux set the fastest time for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP in the morning Warm-Up, with Honda HRC Petronas’ Jeffrey Herlings in second ahead of Renaux’s teammate Tim Gajser.
Lucas Coenen was irresistible into the first corner at the start of race one, however, and took his fourth Fox Holeshot Award of the season, as Ruben Fernandez and Gajser disputed second place. The Slovenian passed his former teammate on the exit to the tight corner before Pit Lane, and gave chase to the flying Belgian out in front. In the meantime, the Spaniard’s teammate Herlings had started down in 15th, and was struggling to progress at the rate expected.
Andrea Adamo held fourth ahead of Qualifying Race winner Romain Febvre, and the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP man was doing all he could to pass the Italian, who was holding steady! Alberto Forato, again gating well for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP, was passed by Renaux at the start of the first full lap to lose sixth place, as Febvre’s teammate Pauls Jonass held eighth ahead of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf. Herlings completed the first full lap in tenth.
Passing may have been tough with the rutted conditions worsened by sporadic rain, but there was still plenty happening, as Adamo passed Fernandez briefly on lap four, before tangling with the Spaniard at the end of the start straight, in a collision which left the Italian on the floor! He remounted in ninth, just behind Herlings!
Suddenly, a visibly struggling Jeffrey pulled into Pit Lane with a technical issue, unable to finish the race! On the same lap, De Wolf made a forceful move on Forato to take sixth place. Renaux found some good pace to close in on Febvre, and made a brilliant move to pass his countryman over the new “Dragon’s Back” obstacle after the finish line jump. The Champ tried to retaliate instantly, but got caught out in the ruts and crashed awkwardly! He struggled to restart in the sticky conditions, and dropped to 17th at the flag!
Coenen eased away to a five second win over Gajser, with Fernandez a delighted third. De Wolf had closed on Renaux, but fell in a tight left-handed corner, recovering to hold fifth ahead of Forato, Adamo, Jonass, and with his season’s best race finish, Brent Van Doninck, making it two riders in the top ten for the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP squad! Dutchman Roan Van De Moosdijk took a good tenth for Kosak KTM Racing, but his countryman Herlings’ DNF meant that Coenen now held a strong 28-point lead in the Championship.
To add further momentum to his title campaign, the teenaged Belgian took yet another Fox Holeshot Award at the start of race two, although Adamo was able to rail around the outside in the second corner, just as Febvre and the Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul rider Kevin Horgmo passed Herlings into third and fourth! “The Bullet” was able to respond quickly, but another title contender then hit problems as Gajser crashed in the fast valley between the Pit Lane and the finish line jump! It put the Slovenian towards the back of the pack, and he would only be able to recover to 19th at the chequered flag.
At the furthest end of the circuit from the start, Coenen made his move past Adamo to take the lead in convincing fashion, and again nobody could catch him, even though Herlings did his best after firing across the bows of Adamo to take second into the last corner of the first full lap! Febvre, Fernandez, Horgmo, De Wolf, and Renaux were all giving chase in the top order!
Febvre caught Adamo quickly, but as the Italian got cross-rutted he had to change direction, just as the Champion was drawing near, and the Frenchman hit the ground as his front wheel hit the back one of the KTM! He was able to remount quickly enough to stay in fifth. He was fortunate to do so, as De Wolf nearly crashed trying to pass Fernandez, and just as Renaux was catching them after passing Horgmo for seventh, the Dutchman attacked in the same corner, and they both went down as they hit the same rut in unison! De Wolf was up quickest, and Renaux pounced on Fernandez to take seventh! The move dropped Fernandez to third overall, promoting Adamo to second. Renaux needed one more spot for a podium, but De Wolf had too much pace and finished fifth in the race behind winner Coenen, Herlings, Adamo, and Febvre, who tried again to pass Adamo but was unable to.
Fernandez took seventh, good enough for the podium result by a point from Renaux, with De Wolf fifth overall. Horgmo, Forato, and Red Bull Ducati Factory MX Team pilot Andrea Bonacorsi rounded out the top ten in race two, after Forato had pulled a late pass in the clash of the two tall Italians! Forato was therefore a season-best-equalling sixth overall with Gajser seventh, Horgmo eighth, Herlings’ single score good enough for ninth, and Febvre rounding out the overall top ten!
Coenen claimed his 19th career Grand Prix win with another controlled five-second victory, and extends his points lead over Herlings to an impressive 31. Adamo and Fernandez both scored their first podium results since China in 2025.
Next weekend the series heads to Kegums for the MXGP of Latvia. Herlings has won a record nine times at that circuit, while Lucas has yet to taste victory in the Baltics! Will this situation change, or will “The Bullet” continue his run in the Latvian sand? You have to join us for round eight to find out!
Lucas Coenen: “Good weekend, two hole hots and just led every single lap. The track was crazy, every time you hit one you were almost looping out. I had two big moments and I said, let the race finish because I don’t want to end up on my ear. Overall I’m happy, I think I did a good job this weekend. I'm looking forward to the next weekend in Latvia.”
Andrea Adamo: “It’s amazing! It’s my first podium in my rookie season and there are many fast guys out there, many world champions. The line between P3 and P10 is really thin. Following is almost more easy than leading at the moment because I learn quite well when I’m behind. The expectations are not so high; I came into the season just to learn every race, keep pushing, don’t give up and learn. That’s the main goal for this season.”
Ruben Fernandez: “It’s always good getting back on the box, especially after the last podium in China last year. I haven’t been feeling the best on the bike lately. Been working with the team and changing some stuff to try and get a better feeling. Seems like it’s getting better. The speed, the results; it’s the feeling I have when I’m riding. I’m hoping to feel a little bit better and to be like myself again.”
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|7 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|3 - 7
|Honda
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|4 - 6
|Yamaha
|5
|Kay de Wolf
|5 - 5
|Husqvarna
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|344
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|313
|3
|Romain Febvre
|263
|4
|Tim Gajser
|256
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|251
Sacha Coenen yet again showed his one-lap pace with the fastest time in the Warm-Up session, ahead of Honda HRC Petronas’ hardpack lover Valerio Lata and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rookie Janis Reisulis.
The Belgian rocketed to yet another Fox Holeshot Award in race one, with Mathis Valin instantly giving chase ahead of Lata and Camden McLellan. Liam Everts ran off-track out of turn one on his Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing machine, and did well to recover to 12th by the end of the first lap!
In the muddy conditions, it was Karlis Reisulis who held fifth initially for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2, but brother Janis was soon past him and challenging McLellan for fourth! He struck at the South African before the end of the first lap, as the second Triumph Racing Factory Team rider Guillem Farres passed Karlis for sixth. Julius Mikula held eighth for Osička Racing KTM, with DRT Kawasaki pilot Kay Karssemakers ninth. Then came the man most of the fans had come to see, reigning World Champion and home hero Simon Längenfelder, and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider was not 100% after battling with a cold all weekend. He and Karssemakers both passed Mikula on lap three, with the German then moving to the inside of the Dutchman a lap later.
McLellan got back past Janis Reisulis for fourth on lap six, but Coenen was doing enough to keep Valin far enough back to not be a threat. Längenfelder and Karlis Reisulis exchanged passes and crashes for seventh place, with the Latvian eventually falling to tenth behind Mikula. Everts caught the Champion by the final lap, who then fell right in front of him in the penultimate corner! With the Belgian only briefly held up, they would remount quickly to hold seventh and eighth!
With a few laps to go, Lata suffered a small crash on a downhill, dropping from third to fifth behind McLellan and Janis Reisulis. Farres was sixth ahead of Everts. Coenen’s win put him in front of the Championship, suddenly with a six-point advantage going into race two!
At the start of race two, the Belgian duly won a drag race with Valin to claim his eighth Fox Holeshot Award of the year, but Längenfelder was much higher up in third ahead of McLellan and the Maddi Racing Honda ABF Italia of Maxime Grau! Farres soon got by the Frenchman, who dropped down the order quickly with a few mistakes despite the track being considerably improved during the break in racing. McLellan also lost places down to eighth with his own mistake!
Janis Reisulis held fifth behind Farres at the end of the first full lap, then came Lata, Karssemakers, McLellan, and a slow-starting Everts. Towards the end of lap four, Coenen dropped the bike in a dip between jumps, and both Valin and the Champ got past, sending the crowd into its loudest cheer of the day! It was short-lived though, as Coenen was able to re-pass the German into the very next corner!
The track became very tough to pass on, and Mikula suffered a big crash on lap 12. The next time around, Sacha Coenen jumped on the yellow flags, instantly apologising with a wave, but the Penalty was then applied, and he was to be docked five points as a result.
Noel Zanocz fought his way into the top ten, his first such finish in MX2 for Venrooy KTM Racing, with Karssemakers ninth behind a crestfallen Lata. Crestfallen because Everts had passed him on the very last lap for seventh!
The top six stayed in place as Valin, Coenen, Längenfelder, Farres, Janis Reisulis and McLellan all fought with the conditions. Valin’s first career Sunday win gave him his first ever Grand Prix victory, and his third podium result in a row. The Frenchman becomes the first rider from his country to win in MX2 since the heroic Thibault Benistant in 2023. We obviously wish Thibault well in his current struggles, and we’re sure that he would not be unhappy at seeing this result today.
Valin’s win is also the first in the class for Kawasaki since Dylan Ferrandis back in July 2016 at Loket, and it lifts him back up to sixth in the Championship this year. Sacha’s penalty from second overall still leaves him with a three-point lead over Längenfelder, and the Belgian leaves a GP for the first time in his career with the red plate in his pocket! McLellan scores his second straight podium, and Janis Reisulis achieved another career best with fourth overall. The Champion salvaged fifth from a rough day, ahead of Farres, Lata, Everts, Karssemakers, and Karlis Reisulis.
The Championship moves to Latvia, home of the Reisulis brothers, in a week’s time, where Sacha Coenen has won for both of the last two years, so he will be as confident as ever of bringing home a win and defending that red plate!
Come and join us in just a few days’ time for round eight – yes, we’re that far into 2026 already! Time flies when you’re having fun and following MXGP Motocross!
Mathis Valin: “It was a nice weekend. I had a good speed and two good starts. In the second race Sacha had a small crash, so I had the opportunity to pass, and after that I was quite good. I don’t know exactly what changed about my starts especially because we didn’t change so many things but it’s working. Just having more confidence is key. I know that if I can start in front and that my speed is coming back I can keep performing. I did three podiums in a row, so I think I can do it every weekend.. I hope so!”
Sacha Coenen: “I did two good starts, two FOX holeshots, led the first race all the way and managed to win. Second race was a bit different, I was in the lead and lost the front coming off the start straight, had to come back from third, passed second quickly and chased my pace, but it was quite difficult to pass. I was a bit disappointed because of the five-point penalty. Two brothers having the red plate on the same weekend, it’s quite nice. I’m just going weekend by weekend and having fun on the bike.”
Camden Mc Lellan: “It’s not been the best day to be honest because I screwed both my starts. I spent 35 minutes in the second race trying to find somewhere to pass and there was nothing. I’m pretty upset. A lot of it’s on me, I needed to start. I have the speed, that’s not an issue. I have the fitness, that’s far from the issue. I need to get out the gates consistently. I believe I’m back on the level where I should be winning races and I’m the best guy on the track when I’m feeling it.”
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Mathis Valin
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|1 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Camden McLellan
|3 - 6
|Triumph
|4
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|4 - 5
|Yamaha
|5
|Simon Längenfelder
|8 - 3
|KTM
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|325
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|317
|3
|Guillem Farres
|301
|4
|Liam Everts
|281
|5
|Camden McLellan
|278